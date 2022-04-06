Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Unveil the “Perfect” Spot in Their Home for "Cheesy" Family Photos

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Making their house a home.

Jonathan Scott and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel have been busy renovating their new 1938 historic home in Los Angeles for nearly two years, and while the project isn't quite complete, the Property Brothers star is already making plans for the home's standout entryway.

In the Spring 2022 issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, Jonathan described the two story staircase—which they converted from tight, spiral stairs with a single story ceiling—as, "The perfect backdrop for cheesy tiered family holiday photos."

Perhaps thinking of Zooey's kids Elsie, 5, Charlie, 4—whom the New Girl star shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik—the 43-year-old said that new stairs will be "solid white oak treads and white risers, with an iron railing and a Moroccan-style runner. "

"For anyone with kids or dogs, it's so much safer with a runner," he explained. "We may take it off in the future, but for now it will be there and it will be beautiful."