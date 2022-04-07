This $30 Dress on Amazon Has Over 20,400 Five-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.

One of our favorite things to do is browse through Amazon's best-sellers section to see what kinds of cute new things we should be adding to our cart. It's how we found these floral kimono tops for just $18! Today, we're bringing you another great fashion find that you're sure to love.

DB Moon's casual short sleeve dress on Amazon comes in over 40 different solid colors and patterns including floral prints that are perfect for spring, polka dots, cheetah print and tie dye. The dresses are soft and stretchy and feature a flattering empire waist. They also have hidden pockets, which are a sweet bonus.

When you're shopping on Amazon, reviews can really make a difference in helping you decide whether something is worth getting. Not only has this dress been on the best-selling list for the past month or so, it also has over 20,400 five-star reviews. To learn more about the dress and why Amazon shoppers are obsessed, check out the below.