This Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunion Is Pure Magic

Could we be more excited if we tried? Witch, please!
The cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch—including Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina), Nate Richert (Harvey) and Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda) —reunited on TikTok April 5 and we are living for it.
The video featured the cast participating in a viral trend: listening to songs and revealing whether they've heard them before. Caroline posted the clip with the caption, "is this what mortals do for fun?"
Yes, yes it is.
Some of the songs in the video included: I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran, Señorita by Shawn Mendes, Truth Hurts by Lizzo, Old Town Road by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus and Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved.
While the group knew most of the songs, one tune that stumped Melissa and Nate was Truth Hurts—which Caroline didn't appreciate.
"It's Lizzo!" Caroline shouted in disbelief.
Sabrina the Teenage Witch—which first premiered in 1996—aired for seven seasons until its end in 2003. It also had three spinoff movies including Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Sabrina Goes to Rome and Sabrina, Down Under.
This isn't the first time this group has reunited recently. Last month, the group, along with Beth Broderick, Jenna Leigh Green and Brooke Anderson, came together for '90s con.
So would the group be down for a reboot? Apparently, yes!
"Everybody talks all the time about what a reboot would look like and is that if we're married, do we have kids that then find out that they have powers, and then the great aunts come along," Melissa told Entertainment Tonight in an interview in March. "I think Tyler Perry plays like Salem and we'd have some fun."
Nate added, "I think I'd be a very successful mechanic with his own garage," and Jenna said, "Libby would be steamrolling over every committee and PTA."
Reboot or not, keep the TikToks coming!