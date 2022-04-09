10 True Crime Documentaries to Watch This Spring

Looking for your next Tiger King? Click here to find out which documentaries are worth adding to your watch list.

There's good news and bad news. The good news is there are hundreds of true-crime documentaries to enjoy—but that also happens to be the bad news.

Over the years, Netflix, Hulu, HBO and other streamers have recruited documentarians and filmmakers to tell important stories that captivate audiences. Admittedly, some documentaries are merely fascinating for featuring kooky characters (yes, we're talking about Tiger King), but others have contributed to ongoing investigations.

For example, if it weren't for the HBO doc The Jinx, there's no knowing whether Robert Durst would've been convicted for the murder of Susan Berman. While filming the miniseries, Durst, who died this January, famously muttered in a hot-mic moment, "You're caught! What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course." 

While the footage wasn't used in the prosecution's case against Durst, it brought renewed interest to Berman's murder, which Durst was convicted of in September.

In other words, maybe our true crime obsession isn't such a bad thing?

Keep scrolling to find new documentaries to add to your watch list right now!

Netflix
Worst Roommate Ever (Netflix)

Consider skipping this Netflix docuseries if you live with a roommate. Per the streamer's description: "Roommates with malevolent and sometimes violent intentions turn the lives of their unsuspecting victims into real-life nightmares."

Peacock
Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run With Warren Jeffs (Peacock)

The four-part Peacock docuseries details the rise and fall of polygamist cult leader Warren Jeffs, who was convicted of two felony counts of child sexual assault in 2011. "The series features interviews with Jeffs' former wife Vicki Thompson and their children Wendell and Sarah, members of law enforcement who were instrumental in the raid on the Zion Ranch and the lawyers involved in Jeffs' sentencing," according to the streaming platform. The series is told from the perspective of his so-called "favorite" wife Naomi Jessop.

HBO
Invisible Pilot (HBO)

This three-part docuseries from HBO details what the network calls a "stranger than fiction" tale. It involves a "charismatic, daredevil husband and father who unexpectedly jumped off a bridge in 1977, despite a seemingly happy home life and a lucrative career as a pilot." Add a pinch of hypnosis, a touch of double lives and you find out, of course, nothing is what it seems.

Hulu
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story (Hulu)

"1972: 7-year-old Steven Stayner vanishes from Merced, California." That's the gist of this Hulu doc, but that's only the beginning. "For years, his family searches for him, only to find they've been looking for the wrong boy. 50 years on, Steven's children unearth clues to their father's mysterious past."

NETFLIX
Bad Vegan (Netflix)

The Netflix documentary details Sarma Melngailis' journey from celebrity restaurateur to convicted felon "after marrying a mysterious man who claimed he could make her dog immortal," according to the streamer.

Peacock
Perfect World: A Deadly Game (Peacock)

The streamer released this two-parter as part of its True Crime Tuesdays. It follows a group of gamers turned websleuths who "are alerted to what appears to be a real-life murder. For the next 18 hours they are on the hunt to find out the real identity and location of one of their closest friends, who claims to have killed his family, and to put an end to his killing spree."

HBO
Undercurrent: The Disappearance of Kim Wall (HBO)

This two-part HBO documentary that explores the murder of acclaimed journalist Kim Wall, who was last spotted boarding entrepreneur Peter Madsen's self-made submarine in 2017. Per HBO's description, it includes "trial testimony, expert opinion, never-heard-before audio from Madsen himself and key new interviews with those who knew Wall and Madsen."

Instagram
Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

This Netflix documentary gained popularity after premiering in February. It follows Simon Leviev who was accused of posing as a millionaire to con women he met on the popular dating app out of millions of dollars.

Netflix
Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix)

John Wayne Gacy's serial murders are investigated in the second installment of Netflix's Conversations With a Killer. According to the streamer, the series offers new information to viewers "thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team." All three episodes debut April 20 on Netflix.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
I Love You, Now Die (HBO)

Conrad Roy's suicide is explored in this gripping two-part documentary that dives deeper into his relationship with Michelle Carter, who was convicted of manslaughter in connection to his death. Though this documentary was released in 2019, it's worth revisiting if you're watching Hulu's The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan.

