Do Velcro Rollers Really Work? A Shopping Editor's Honest Review

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better feeling than stepping out of the hair salon with a fresh blowout. I have tried to emulate that look to get that bounce in my step (and hair), and it's not quite the same. If I do nail the look, it's after a lot of time and patience, which I don't always have, especially in the morning. I just want some bouncy hair with volume and shine, is that so much to ask?
Lately, I've been seeing velcro rollers everywhere lately. Whenever I would watch Euphoria, I would see Maude Apatow's character Lexi with velcro rollers in her hair. When Real Housewives of New Jersey is on, Margaret Josephs preps for a night out with her hair full of rollers. My mind was blown by Lily James' transformation into Pam Anderson on Pam & Tommy. The hairstylists did Lily's hair with some velcro rollers from DryBar. Inspired by some of my favorite TV shows, I finally took the plunge and tried the hot rollers thing. After some trial and error with different products, here's what worked for me.
Jumbo Size Hair Roller Sets
I have super long hair, so I needed a lot of rollers to hold it all. This set was the best one that I tested. It has 24 velcro rollers in large and jumbo sizes. I blow-dried my hair, taking three-inch sections and hitting it with the blow dryer one at a time. While each section was still hot from dryer, I put a roller in. To maximize my time in the morning, this is the first step of my getting ready routine. Then I brush my teeth, do my makeup, and check some emails with the rollers still in. After I finish everything else I need to do before leaving the house, I take out the rollers as my last step and I end up with that "fresh out of the salon" looking blowout with very minimal effort.
These rollers have 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MadHolly 8 Pieces No bend Hair Clips
The velcro rollers do have grip to them, but it's hard for me to sit still, so I use these no-bend hair clips to hold them in place. These are a lifesaver. I know they're not meant for holding your hair with velcro rollers, but trust me when I say you will use these all the time. These are also my go-to for pulling my hair away from my face when I put on makeup because they never dent my hair. I use these every single day and my friends always borrow them on trips.
This clips have 6,900+ 5-star reviews.
Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray
After I take out the rollers, I spray the Drybar Triple Sec into my hair. It's a finishing spray that gives me hold, increased volume, and amplified texture. Then, I'm good to go for the day. I persuaded to buy this spray after watching so many YouTube videos, completely mystified by the instant volume it appeared to give. I just had to try it for myself and now it's fair to say that I am utterly obsessed.
This spray has 36K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
If you want to look glamorous with very minimal effort, velcro rollers are the way to go.