Britney Spears Objects to Mom Lynne's Request to Cover Attorney Fees

Britney Spears isn't letting her mom get a piece of her.

On April 5, the 40-year-old pop star has filed an official opposition to her mother Lynne Spears' request for $660,000 in attorney's fees stemming from her involvement in her daughter's conservatorship battle.

In official court documents, obtained by E! News, Britney's lawyers argue the legality of Lynn's petition saying it has "no authority at all to support the conclusion that a conservatorship estate can be held financially responsible for the attorney's fees of a third party" like Lynne.

The docs state, "[This is] an issue between Lynne and her attorneys and there is no legal basis for placing Britney Spears in the middle of it."

Britney's lawyers also pointed out Britney has "has for decades been her family's sole breadwinner, supporting her entire family," including providing Lynne's home and expenses totaling over $1.7 million.

The documents say that Lynne's legal request "is entirely unsupported by law or equity and must be rejected for these reasons alone."