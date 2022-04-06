Destination Dressing: 20 Palm Springs-Inspired Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As warmer weather approaches, so does the desire to go on vacation, especially when lounging by the pool with a fruity cocktail in hand is involved. Even if you can't get away in the coming months, dressing like you're in a new city and doing something fun wherever you live can give you a similar vacation-induced serotonin boost. Let's be honest, sometimes picking out and rocking the gorgeous looks you packed for your trip can be the best part of the whole vacation!
When we think of Palm Springs, we think of looking fabulous while relaxing in the sun. The fashion gives retro-chic vibes in the best way, and, with festival season on its way, looks for frolicking in the sun and dancing in the desert are must-adds to your wardrobe.
From big sunglasses and wicker bags to crochet dresses and matching retro sets, we've rounded up all the styles for your vacation to Palm Springs, or for pretending you're on vacation in Palm Springs.
Rattan Bags for Women - Handmade Wicker Woven Purse Handbag Circle Boho Bag Bali
Wicker purses like this one are trending this spring and summer, and it's the perfect accessory for any Palm Springs-inspired outfit.
Petite Open Back Crochet Mini Dress
Your poolside look will be so chic when you throw this crochet dress over your bikini.
Faux Leather Woven Shoulder Bag
This purse is so trendy and looks designer, but it's only $19. The pastel purple color will fit right in with the Palm Springs aesthetic.
Roza Mini Dress Beige
This is the prettiest sun dress, and it's the perfect light, airy style for warm days ahead.
Heartloom Peggy Dress
We love the retro-chic vibes of this dress.
Blue Glitter Cross Front Bikini Top
Shine bright and standout while lounging by the pool in this sparkly blue bikini.
Blue Glitter Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
We love a bright, unique bikini.
Cream Oversized Floppy Sun Hat
No Palm Springs vacation is complete without a chic, floppy hat.
FEISEDY Vintage Square Polarized Sunglasses for Women
Another Palm Springs poolside must: a big pair of fabulously retro sunglasses.
Circle Handle Straw Bag - Large
This bag is the perfect chic accessory for packing everything you'll need for your pool day.
Pink Scarf Print Beach Flares
Pair these pants with the shirt above for a chic bathing suit cover-up.
Steve Madden Citizen Sandal
The perfect sandals you'll wear on your trip to Palm Springs and beyond.
ASOS DESIGN recycled polysatin medium headscarf in blue swirl print
A head scarf is the perfect accessory for your Palm Springs vacation.
Dallas Shine Bralette Bikini Top
We'll be rocking this Frankies Bikini all summer long.
Sawyer Shine Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Complete the look above with these adorable bikini bottoms!
L'Academie Audrey Bra Top
This set is the perfect chic look for the Palm Springs aesthetic.
L'Academie Jennica Short
Complete the perfectly minimal look by pairing these shorts with the top above.