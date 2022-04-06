Destination Dressing: 20 Palm Springs-Inspired Styles

Whether you're going away this spring or summer or you just want to channel some vacation energy, check out these styles inspired by Palm Springs fashion.

By Carly Shihadeh Apr 06, 2022
E-comm: Palm Springs dressing

As warmer weather approaches, so does the desire to go on vacation, especially when lounging by the pool with a fruity cocktail in hand is involved. Even if you can't get away in the coming months, dressing like you're in a new city and doing something fun wherever you live can give you a similar vacation-induced serotonin boost. Let's be honest, sometimes picking out and rocking the gorgeous looks you packed for your trip can be the best part of the whole vacation!

When we think of Palm Springs, we think of looking fabulous while relaxing in the sun. The fashion gives retro-chic vibes in the best way, and, with festival season on its way, looks for frolicking in the sun and dancing in the desert are must-adds to your wardrobe.

From big sunglasses and wicker bags to crochet dresses and matching retro sets, we've rounded up all the styles for your vacation to Palm Springs, or for pretending you're on vacation in Palm Springs.   

Rattan Bags for Women - Handmade Wicker Woven Purse Handbag Circle Boho Bag Bali

Wicker purses like this one are trending this spring and summer, and it's the perfect accessory for any Palm Springs-inspired outfit.

$32
Amazon

Petite Open Back Crochet Mini Dress

Your poolside look will be so chic when you throw this crochet dress over your bikini. 

$84
$42
Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Woven Shoulder Bag

This purse is so trendy and looks designer, but it's only $19. The pastel purple color will fit right in with the Palm Springs aesthetic. 

$38
$19
Nasty Gal

Roza Mini Dress Beige

This is the prettiest sun dress, and it's the perfect light, airy style for warm days ahead. 

$60
Princess Polly

Heartloom Peggy Dress

We love the retro-chic vibes of this dress.

$129
Revolve

Blue Glitter Cross Front Bikini Top

Shine bright and standout while lounging by the pool in this sparkly blue bikini.

$25
Pretty Little Thing

Blue Glitter Cheeky Bikini Bottoms

We love a bright, unique bikini

$20
Pretty Little Thing

Cream Oversized Floppy Sun Hat

No Palm Springs vacation is complete without a chic, floppy hat.

$40
$16
Boohoo

FEISEDY Vintage Square Polarized Sunglasses for Women

Another Palm Springs poolside must: a big pair of fabulously retro sunglasses.

$14
Amazon

Circle Handle Straw Bag - Large

This bag is the perfect chic accessory for packing everything you'll need for your pool day. 

$65
$26
Boohoo

Pink Scarf Print Beach Shirt

Where retro and trendy meet, you'll find this set.

$48
Pretty Little Thing

Pink Scarf Print Beach Flares

Pair these pants with the shirt above for a chic bathing suit cover-up. 

$42
Pretty Little Thing

Motel Wuma Shirt Retro Optic Spot

This set is giving cool girl on vacation energy. 

$46
$26
Princess Polly

Motel Ima Skirt Retro Optic Spot

Cool girl on vacation part two.

$49
$34
Princess Polly

Steve Madden Citizen Sandal

The perfect sandals you'll wear on your trip to Palm Springs and beyond.

$90
Revolve

Blue Check Illusion Print Beach Shirt

Stay on-trend with this fun pattern.

$48
Pretty Little Thing

ASOS DESIGN recycled polysatin medium headscarf in blue swirl print

A head scarf is the perfect accessory for your Palm Springs vacation.

$18
$9
Asos

SOJOS Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women

When we think retro fashion, cat eye sunglasses definitely come to mind.

$13
Amazon

Dallas Shine Bralette Bikini Top

We'll be rocking this Frankies Bikini all summer long. 

$95
Frankies Bikinis

Sawyer Shine Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Complete the look above with these adorable bikini bottoms!

$90
Frankies Bikinis

L'Academie Audrey Bra Top

This set is the perfect chic look for the Palm Springs aesthetic.

$128
Revolve

L'Academie Jennica Short

Complete the perfectly minimal look by pairing these shorts with the top above

$168
Revolve

SLINKY30 BLACK

Stay on-trend with these retro, platform sandals. 

$90
Steve Madden

