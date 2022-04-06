Last Minute Shopping For Prom Dresses? Check Out These Sites With Fast Shipping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
How is it prom season already? The year is really flying by quickly, isn't it? If you feel behind on your prom dress shopping, you're probably not the only one. Even so, there's no need to stress because there are some great websites with affordable styles that will ship out to you pretty quickly... without having to pay exorbitant shipping fees.
Whether you are a last minute shopper, you just want one more backup dress, you want to make a post-prom wardrobe change, here are some great places to shop that won't have you stressing out while you try to track your delivery.
Amazon
Yes, you can actually get prom dresses at Amazon. There are so many great special occasion looks that you can get at Amazon in a wide variety of sizes. That super fast Prime Shipping always comes through, doesn't it?
How much do you love this slip dress? You can never go wrong with a slip dress.
Revolve
If you are in a time crunch to shop, Revolve is so incredibly reliable with the fast shipping. If you're mid-week wondering what to wear on a Saturday night, get your prom dress at Revolve. The shipping is always on time and there's a wide range of price points.
This light blue gown is perfect for a senior prom.
Zappos
When you hear Zappos, you might think shoes (which you also need for prom), but don't sleep on Zappos for the apparel. They have super fast shipping that's free every time. This high neck dress is a super sophisticated option.
Nordstrom
Two-day shipping is just $12 at Nordstrom. If you're really in a rush, you can get next day shipping for only $20. Nordstrom has so many beautiful gowns, mini dresses, and jumpsuits in a wide range of sizes and price points.
This off-the-shoulder gown is a classic, yet elegant look for your prom night.
ASOS
For just $19 a year, you can get free two-day shipping on all ASOS. This sophisticated gown is just $83 and it's not the only great prom-worthy option on the site. ASOS is the ideal prom destination.
