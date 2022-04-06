Zoe Saldana's Mom-Life Video With Her 3 Kids Is All Too Relatable

Watch : We've Been Saying Zoe Saldana's Name WRONG!

No need to paint a smile on this face, her kids have got that covered.

Zoe Saldana gave fans a peek into her world as a mom, in an Instagram video shared April 5. The montage took viewers through a typical day, including getting ready and receiving world-class face painting from her three kids, Bowie Perego-Saldana, 7, Cy Perego-Saldana, 7, and Zen Perego-Saldana, 5, whose dad is Zoe's husband, Marco Perego.

She captioned the post, "A day in the life…. #woman #mom #workingmom."

Followers of the actress praised her candid post.

One user wrote, "I just love how real you are with your media posting!" Another added, "Here for the home w kids realness! You can have an impeccable house or you can have young kids but you can't have both, lol."

Some also teased that her at-home face paint reminded them of the green look she wears as Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

A user wrote, "Lol the infinite patience of a mama, you spend hours upon hours getting painted at work, then you go home and get painted."