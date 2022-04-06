Alicia Silverstone's Birthday Tribute to Her "Forever" Friend Paul Rudd Will Have You Totally Buggin'

It would be way harsh to miss Alicia Silverstone's birthday TikTok to Paul Rudd. Find out why the clips has Clueless fans nostalgic for the 90s.

By Steven Vargas Apr 06, 2022 9:17 PMTags
MoviesBirthdaysPaul RuddAlicia SilverstoneCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

As if we could ignore this iconic birthday message.

Alicia Silverstone wished her Clueless co-star Paul Rudd a happy 53rd birthday on TikTok that made fans nostalgic of the 90s. In the video, Alicia combined a video of herself onscreen with Paul in the 1995 film with one from the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo in 2019. As she playfully shoves Paul in Clueless, the video splices right to a wholesome hug from the expo. 

"Friends since forever," the 45-year-old actress captioned the video. "Happy Birthday Paul!"

Fans were totally buggin' in the comments as they reminisced about the classic 90s film, in which Alicia played rich girl Cher who navigates friendship and high school sweethearts when Josh, Cher's ex-stepbrother played by Paul, comes to town to shake up her love life.

One fan wrote, "The movie moment I fell in love you both! Be still my 90s kids." Another fan commented, "That movie made me fall in love with Paul."

photos
30 Secrets About Clueless We're Totally Bugging Over

Alicia also showed some love for the Paul, 53, on the video app after he was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in November 2021. In a TikTok post Nov. 12, she shared a clip from Clueless of her character, Cher, walking by a fountain with a bag in her hand as she realizes she loves Josh, Paul's character. Just as she has an epiphany, the People cover with Paul pops up on screen at the same time.

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

What Farrah Abraham Says She Learned After Experience at Trauma Center

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3

You Need to See Kris Jenner's Surprising New Hairdo

She captioned the video, "I mean...Cher's been saying he is a kind of Baldwin since 1995."

No clue needed to see that 27 years later, the bond between Paul and Alicia is still strong as ever.

Trending Stories

1

What Farrah Abraham Says She Learned After Experience at Trauma Center

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3

You Need to See Kris Jenner's Surprising New Hairdo

4

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding

5

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony

Latest News

This Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunion Is Pure Magic

Do Velcro Rollers Really Work? A Shopping Editor's Honest Review

Abbott Elementary Star on Being Told She Wasn't "Black Enough"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar "Wholeheartedly" Apologizes to LeBron James

The Resident Loses Another Series Regular in Season 5

Karlie Kloss Gets Choked Up While Discussing Her Bond With Baby Levi

Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Limited Edition Makeup Collection Is Here