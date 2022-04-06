Orphan Black Is Cloning Itself For A New Spin-Off

Watch : Tatiana Maslany Dishes on Big "Orphan Black" Challenge

Orphan Black is bringing its DNA back to television.

The popular sci-fi series about human clones, which ran for five seasons on BBC America, is getting its own spin-off. Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on AMC+ in 2023, the network announced April 6.

In addition to streaming, the show is also expected to air on either BBC America or AMC.

It is unclear if Tatiana Maslany, who won an Emmy in 2016 for playing the five main clones on the original series, will reprise any—or all!—of her roles.

"Set in the near future, the new Orphan Black takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," according to the network. "It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

Whether Maslany returns or not, the show's fans can take solace in the fact that Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett will be back as a director and executive producer on Echoes.