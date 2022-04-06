Orphan Black Is Cloning Itself For A New Spin-Off

Orphan Black, the sci-fi thriller about human clones, is set to regenerate for spin-off Orphan Black: Echoes. Read all the details and find out who may—or may not be—returning.

By Daniel Trainor Apr 06, 2022 8:27 PMTags
TVCelebritiesOrphan BlackTatiana Maslany
Watch: Tatiana Maslany Dishes on Big "Orphan Black" Challenge

Orphan Black is bringing its DNA back to television.

The popular sci-fi series about human clones, which ran for five seasons on BBC America, is getting its own spin-off. Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on AMC+ in 2023, the network announced April 6.

In addition to streaming, the show is also expected to air on either BBC America or AMC.

It is unclear if Tatiana Maslany, who won an Emmy in 2016 for playing the five main clones on the original series, will reprise any—or all!—of her roles.

"Set in the near future, the new Orphan Black takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," according to the network. "It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

Whether Maslany returns or not, the show's fans can take solace in the fact that Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett will be back as a director and executive producer on Echoes.

photos
Tatiana Maslany As All of the Orphan Black Clones

In addition to being one of the most critically-lauded shows on television, the original series developed a cult following over its run from 2013-2017. Fawcett credits the fandom for making the spin-off possible.

"For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them," he said in a statement. "Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!"

BBC America

As for Maslany, she has stayed busy since the original series wrapped. She recently co-starred in the HBO remake of Perry Mason and, later this year, stars in the Disney+ series She-Hulk, an adaptation of the Marvel Comics character of the name. The show also stars Mark Ruffalo—reprising his role as The Hulk, Tim Roth, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jameela Jamil.

We look forward to a Clone Club reunion when Orphan Black: Echoes premieres in 2023.

 

Trending Stories

1

What Farrah Abraham Says She Learned After Experience at Trauma Center

2

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

3

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding

4

You Need to See Kris Jenner's Surprising New Hairdo

5

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

Latest News

This Sabrina the Teenage Witch Reunion Is Pure Magic

Do Velcro Rollers Really Work? A Shopping Editor's Honest Review

Abbott Elementary Star on Being Told She Wasn't "Black Enough"

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar "Wholeheartedly" Apologizes to LeBron James

The Resident Loses Another Series Regular in Season 5

Karlie Kloss Gets Choked Up While Discussing Her Bond With Baby Levi

Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Limited Edition Makeup Collection Is Here