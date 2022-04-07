How Kelianne Stankus' DM to Chase Mattson Sparked One of TikTok's Hottest Couples

You just never know what can go down in the DMs.
When Kelianne Stankus, 26, came across Chase Mattson's Instagram profile, she couldn't look away. According to the TikTok star, his smile and green eyes left her curious to know more. As a result, she messaged him to say hi.
After Chase, 27, spotted the message on April 25, 2020—yes, he remembers the exact date—he couldn't leave her hanging.
"She had a nice butt," he joked to E! News at eBay & GBK Brand Bar's pre-Oscars 2022 event before revealing what actually impressed him the most. "She just felt really genuine and real. It's really hard to find people like that nowadays."
Close to two years later, the content creators are engaged and planning their dream wedding. And while the duo never expected to find love during the coronavirus pandemic, both Kelianne and Chase are savoring every moment in their relationship. With less than two months to go until their wedding, the pair is hard at work finalizing their big day.
"I think the vibe from the beginning was just enchanted, fairy-tale wedding," Kelianne teased. "Just magical."
As for her wedding dress, Kelianne is keeping most of the details top secret in hopes of surprising Chase. But, she told E! News, "It's everything that I've ever wanted in a dress. It's like princess/fairy tale, and I might have more than one."
Both the bride and groom have jam-packed schedules these days—with Kelianne working on new music and Chase preparing for a cameo appearance in the film Rosé All Day—but both make sure to stop and smell the roses.
"I have always said this that I love Chase's patience," Kelianne shared. "He's always very patient with me and I appreciate that a lot."
Chase added, "She's an amazing woman. I'm just super blessed to have her in my life. I wouldn't have anybody else."
Keep reading to learn more about this couple who deserve more than a like on TikTok.