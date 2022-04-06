Snoop Dogg Calls This Martha Stewart Creation "Better Than Gin and Juice"

There's only one woman who could make Snoop Dogg take a break from sipping his gin and juice.
As Martha Stewart's 19 Crimes Chardonnay prepares to release a brand-new set of commercials for the delicious beverage, E! News is getting an exclusive sneak preview of the must-see ads.
In one scene, Martha invites her nearest and dearest over for a very special dinner party where her California Chardonnay is the drink of choice for lucky guests.
"I'm really excited to share the first bottle of Martha's chard with my closest friends," she says from the head of the table. "Tonight is all about celebrating the fruits of my labor. And by fruit, I mean wine, and by labor, I mean making wine. Keep up people!"
As the lifestyle expert showcases her beautiful tablespace, she offers one final piece of advice to her guests. "Work hard, play hard and drink Martha's chard," she said.
But in a surprise moment, Snoop appears with a rave review for his friend's new wine. "Baby girl, this is better than gin and juice," the rapper proclaims.
Snoop and Martha's friendship dates back to a 2008 when the rapper stopped by her cooking show. The duo ended up collaborating on a variety of projects and have become one of pop culture's most beloved odd couples.
And before you suspect that this relationship is just for show, Snoop already shut that rumor down.
"We talk about once a week and when I go that way [New York], I like to stay at her house," Snoop once said in an Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. "Her house is so big, her horse's house is bigger than my house. She's got it going on."
He continued, "I love me some Martha Stewart. She is just a joy to be around." Cheers to good wine and even better friendships.
19 Crimes Martha's Chardonnay
With bright citrus fruit notes and a distinctly sweet, oaky character, this wine is perfect for the spring season and beyond. "The world didn't need just another chardonnay, so I created one that is clean, crisp and flavorful without being too heavy or oaky," Martha said in a statement. "It pairs perfectly with my delicious recipes or can be enjoyed on its own. I hope you love it as much as I do!"