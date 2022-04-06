Kendall & Kylie Jenner's Limited Edition Makeup Collection Just Dropped

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After teasing the drop for a while, the second Kendall Jenner makeup collection is finally here. The supermodel and her sister Kylie Jenner collaborated for the launch. In an Instagram caption, Kylie said, "feeling so blessed and excited to work on yet another makeup collaboration with my sister @kendalljenner!!! our first collection together is still one of my favorites but wow i can't wait for you guys to see what we have for you this time."
In a press release for the latest Kylie Cosmetics drop, the makeup mogul said, "Our goal for this collection was to create seasonal products that were inspired by [Kendall's] classic makeup looks — [she] loves a natural-looking smokey eye and has been wearing a bold, defined lip." Kendall shared, "I've always had a passion for beauty, and especially love products that I can use for a more natural look. Together, Kylie and I created an amazing collection filled with my go-to products."
The 4-piece collection includes a Pressed Powder Palette with 18 eyeshadows in warm and cool tones. There is a blush and highlighter set that includes cream and powder formulas. There's a three-piece Lip Crayon Set and a lip gloss too. The prices range from $16 to $49.
Let's take a look at the new collection.
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall x Kylie Collection Lip Crayon Set
This Lip Crayon Set includes three rose-inspired shades with adorable names. "Iconic Duo" is a nude rose. "Low Maintenance" is a mauve rose shade. The third is a warm pink lip color called "As We Should."
These formulas are highly pigmented and they deliver a soft matte finish with a smudge-resistant formula.
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall x Kylie Collection Kendall Lip Gloss
If you love a natural looking lip, this gloss is your new staple. It's lightweight, comfortable and super refreshing since it's infused with peppermint oil.
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall x Kylie Collection Blush & Highlighter Cheek Quad
If you like to go back and forth between using cream and powder formulas. This quad is perfect for you. You can mix, match, and layer these blushes and highlighters to create variety of looks.
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall x Kylie Collection Pressed Powder Palette
If you're a matte eyeshadow aficionado, this is the palette for you. There are 18, highly-pigmented, super blendable shades that are perfect your everyday looks.
Kylie Cosmetics Kendall x Kylie Collection Collection Bundle
And, of course, if you just want it all, there's an option to get everything in one purchase. It is a limited collection, after all. These products won't be around forever, so you might as well get everything, right?
