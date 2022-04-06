Kim Kardashian and More React to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Wedding NOT Official?

Looks like no one objects to the Kravis union.

Days after news surfaced that Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker had tied the knot in Las Vegas, Kourtney confirmed the rumors on April 6 by sharing photos on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian commented four wedding chapel emojis under the post, while Kardashian family friend Simon Huck wrote, "Who doesn't love a Vegas dress rehearsal?"

The praises did not stop there. Kim's BFF LaLa Anthony added several heart-eye emojis and Sorority Row actress Rumer Willis contributed two red-heart emojis and a handclap emoji.

Kourtney's photos of herself with the Blink-182 drummer were in a Las Vegas chapel, hours after the two attended the 2022 Grammys on April 3. Though the pair did not obtain a marriage license, that did not stop them from heading to the altar.

"Found these in my camera roll," the reality star captioned the impromptu wedding pics. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."