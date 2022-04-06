The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Set to Replace Kanye West as Headliners for Coachella 2022

Just days after news broke that Kanye West had decided to drop out of Coachella 2022, event organizers announced two replacements for the music festival in Indio, Calif.

By Mike Vulpo Apr 06, 2022 5:10 PMTags
MusicKanye WestCoachellaCelebritiesThe WeekndEntertainment
Watch: Kanye West DROPS OUT of Coachella 2022 Lineup

Can two superstar acts make up for one Kanye West at Coachella 2022?

Yes, if you believe there's no better way to end a weekend than with The Weeknd.

On April 6, event organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. announced that the "Blinding Lights" rapper and Swedish House Mafia would be replacing Kanye as headliners. An Instagram post announcing the new lineup was captioned: "The Party & The After Party." Coachella is scheduled to take place the weekend of April 15 and April 22. 
 
Swedish House Mafia's return to the desert could serve as an unofficial kickoff to their new album, Paradise Again, which will be released on April 15. Their performance could also give fans a preview into their world tour kicking off this summer.
 
As for The Weeknd, he recently released "Moth to a Flame" with Swedish House Mafia, making this pairing a perfect match. They also share the same management team.
 
The new lineup reveal comes two days after Kanye dropped out of his performance at the music festival for undisclosed reasons. Before the news was confirmed, a Change.org petition called for the Yeezy fashion mogul's removal from the lineup in light of his public behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

photos
Coachella Headliners Over the Years

While it's unclear if the petition had any impact on his decision, more than 49,000 signatures had been added so far.

Getty Images / E! Illustration

Coachella is an annual 3-day festival that brings thousands of music fans from across the country together to experience a wide variety of artists. This year's lineup will also include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and more artists.

The festival brings plenty of star power to the desert with many celebrities attending for parties and fashion moments.
 
Keep reading to see some of the best celebrity style moments from the festival.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding

2

What Farrah Abraham Says She Learned After Experience at Trauma Center

3

Selena Gomez Says Staying Off the Internet Improved Her Mental Health

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella
Lizzo

  

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Kate Bosworth

  

GC Images
Kendall Jenner

  

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella
Bad Bunny

  

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella
Kacey Musgraves

  

Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Katy Perry

  

Beyonce.com
Beyoncé

  

Sophie Fritz/startraksphoto.com
Vanessa Hudgens

  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
Post Malone

  

John Sciulli/Getty Images for PUMA
Rihanna

  

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Emma Roberts

  

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Cardi B

  

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
G-Eazy

  

ELLA / AKM-GSI
Paris Hilton

  

Splash News
Selena Gomez

  

WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Bella Hadid

  

SplashNews.com
Jared Leto

  

Splash News
Kylie Jenner

  

Sharpshooter Images /Splash News
Jamie Chung

  

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock
Hailey Bieber

  

SplashNews.com
Kanye West

  

Rachel Murray/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

  

AKM-GSI
Solange

  

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kid Cudi

  

Melissa Herwitt/E!
Gigi Hadid

  

Trending Stories

1

The True Story About Michelle Carter & The Girl From Plainville

2

Kim Kardashian Reacts to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Vegas Wedding

3

Why Madelyn Cline Has Stepped Back from Social Media

4

Miles and Luna Steal the Show at Grammys With Chrissy and John Legend

5

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

Latest News

Are Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Why Madelyn Cline Has Stepped Back from Social Media

April 2022 Book Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman & More

Exclusive

Snoop Dogg: This Martha Stewart Creation Is Better Than Gin and Juice

Pregnant Sharna Burgess Shares How Baby Takes After Brian Austin Green

Eboni K. Williams Says Only One RHONY Star Supported Her Return

Emily Ratajkowski's New Collab With Superga Is Timelessly Elegant