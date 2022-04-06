The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia Set to Replace Kanye West as Headliners for Coachella 2022

Can two superstar acts make up for one Kanye West at Coachella 2022?
Yes, if you believe there's no better way to end a weekend than with The Weeknd.
On April 6, event organizers for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. announced that the "Blinding Lights" rapper and Swedish House Mafia would be replacing Kanye as headliners. An Instagram post announcing the new lineup was captioned: "The Party & The After Party." Coachella is scheduled to take place the weekend of April 15 and April 22.
Swedish House Mafia's return to the desert could serve as an unofficial kickoff to their new album, Paradise Again, which will be released on April 15. Their performance could also give fans a preview into their world tour kicking off this summer.
As for The Weeknd, he recently released "Moth to a Flame" with Swedish House Mafia, making this pairing a perfect match. They also share the same management team.
The new lineup reveal comes two days after Kanye dropped out of his performance at the music festival for undisclosed reasons. Before the news was confirmed, a Change.org petition called for the Yeezy fashion mogul's removal from the lineup in light of his public behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
While it's unclear if the petition had any impact on his decision, more than 49,000 signatures had been added so far.
Coachella is an annual 3-day festival that brings thousands of music fans from across the country together to experience a wide variety of artists. This year's lineup will also include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and more artists.
The festival brings plenty of star power to the desert with many celebrities attending for parties and fashion moments.
Keep reading to see some of the best celebrity style moments from the festival.