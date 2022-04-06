Mindy Kaling Explains Decision to End Never Have I Ever After 4 Seasons

Mindy Kaling knows the limitations of making a show about teenagers.
And that's why she's ready to begin wrapping up the stories being told in Never Have I Ever. "Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," the show's co-creator told Entertainment Tonight. "They can't be in high school forever."
Although she didn't call out any specific series, Mindy mentioned that she's seen teen-centric shows that made her think, "you've been in high school for 12 years—what is going on here? Also, the actors get older and it starts looking insane that a 34 year old is playing a 15 year old."
Though fans are upset to say goodbye to Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends, Mindy feels that she and the writers have done the characters justice with the episodes they had. "The great thing about doing it on Netflix is that we got to tell stories that you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell in traditional network shows and so we feel good," she explained. "We really told the story of this 15-year-old girl and that felt like the perfect amount of time."
Fans have some time before they need to bid the high schoolers adieu: The third season is due out this summer, but an exact premiere date is to be determined. In March, Netflix confirmed production wrapped, so an announcement is coming any day now—at least, we hope.
According to Mindy and co-creator Lang Fisher, they're "absolutely thrilled" for all that's to come in season three. "We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you," they teased in a joint statement shared in March. "Thanks to all our fans for your support—especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!"
Another show coming down the pipeline? HBO Max's Sex Lives of College Girls, also created, written and executive produced by Mindy. The cast is readying for a second season of the hit series—save for Gavin Leatherwood, who recently announced that he is not returning for the sophomore season. Find out about his decision to go in a "different direction" here!