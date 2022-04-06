The Tricky Detail Amanda Seyfried Had to Master for The Dropout Performance

Did this detail catch your eye? Blink and you'll miss it!
Amanda Seyfried's portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's The Dropout has gotten loads of positive attention, particularly for Seyfried's spot-on imitation of the entrepreneur's voice.
But on the April 5 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed a far trickier attribute of Holmes' that she had to master.
"Is it true that...she just started not blinking?" host Jimmy Fallon asked.
"Yeah," Seyfried replied.
"She read that in some book," Jimmy continued, "if you blink, it's a sign of weakness or something."
"Yeah, something like that, like, you're not listening " Seyfried responded, adding that Holmes purposely didn't blink in order to tell people, "I'm invested in you, I want to know what you're saying."
The series follows the true tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong and how the world's youngest self-made female billionaire lost it all in the blink of an eye. Well, or lack thereof.
And the Mamma Mia actress didn't just transform into Holmes overnight. Seyfried watched and listened to countless amounts of footage in order to nail the role.
"I had deposition tapes of just a static camera on her while she's being questioned from the SCC. You see everything in those tapes," she revealed. "I also did a lot of watching every YouTube video that was ever recorded of her onstage."
She continued, "I watched everything and listened to everything—the [John] Carreyrou book on Audible and the Dropout podcast of course, which this is based on."
The dedication to the role? Seyfried is a super trouper!
Ready to see the performance for yourself?
The Dropout is available now to stream on Hulu.