Hilary Duff "Embarrassed" After Plane Rides With Her "Naughtiest Baby"

Hilary Duff learned what it's like to fly the unfriendly skies.
The How I Met Your Father star recently vacationed in Hawaii with husband Matthew Koma, son Luca Comrie, 10, and daughters Banks Violet Bair, 3, and 12-month-old Mae "MaeMae" James Bair. But the flights to and from the Aloha State were far from paradise.
"Guys, I've never been more embarrassed in my entire life than being on a plane with MaeMae," Hilary said on her Instagram Story April 5. "She was the naughtiest baby—and before I hear all the comments, about like, 'Oh, it's her ears or her teeth.' No. Nope. She was perfectly fine. But she has found this new level of volume when she screams."
She continued, "It's so loud and it goes on for so long and it's truly wild, like a caged animal. And it happened for probably four out of the five and a half hours it takes to fly to Hawaii from L.A. It was unhinged. We were freaking out. There was nothing we could do. Everyone hated us for sure."
Hilary added, "She's also super attached to me right now, so the first flight, I held her the entire time, and she wasn't unhappy, she was just loud. Loud loud loud."
Hilary said that on the flight home, she held her youngest daughter for "probably three hours" before she swapped seats with her husband.
"She was so loud, the man sitting across the aisle from me, I was like, 'I'm so sorry. I feel awful. There's nothing we can do. I feel so bad. I'm so sorry."" the actress said. "He wouldn't even look at me, you guys, he just went like this [simulates a loud sigh]. God, I'm never going to unsee it. It was horrifying."
Hilary then shared a photo of herself with Mae sleeping on her lap, a slumber she wrote lasted 20 minutes. She also posted a pic of a waste bag she turned into a puppet.
As for her other kids, Hilary said that Banks "was a champ" and Luca was "the true angel."
Not quite as angelic? Matt, who in one photo is seen sitting behind Hilary and giving her the middle finger. "This one was fed up," she said.
"Tried to be in a positive space before the flight home," Hilary added. "it was still a s--t show."