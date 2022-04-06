Hilary Duff "Embarrassed" After Plane Rides With Her "Naughtiest Baby"

Watch : Hilary Duff Details Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" Finale

Hilary Duff learned what it's like to fly the unfriendly skies.

The How I Met Your Father star recently vacationed in Hawaii with husband Matthew Koma, son Luca Comrie, 10, and daughters Banks Violet Bair, 3, and 12-month-old Mae "MaeMae" James Bair. But the flights to and from the Aloha State were far from paradise.

"Guys, I've never been more embarrassed in my entire life than being on a plane with MaeMae," Hilary said on her Instagram Story April 5. "She was the naughtiest baby—and before I hear all the comments, about like, 'Oh, it's her ears or her teeth.' No. Nope. She was perfectly fine. But she has found this new level of volume when she screams."

She continued, "It's so loud and it goes on for so long and it's truly wild, like a caged animal. And it happened for probably four out of the five and a half hours it takes to fly to Hawaii from L.A. It was unhinged. We were freaking out. There was nothing we could do. Everyone hated us for sure."