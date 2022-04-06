2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony

Just one day after news broke that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker verbally said "I do" in a Las Vegas ceremony, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is speaking out.

By Kisha Forde Apr 06, 2022 3:29 PMTags
WeddingsTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker GET MARRIED in VEGAS!

What happens in Vegas—sometimes just does not stay there.
 
At least that's happened when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker visited a Las Vegas chapel on April 3, just hours after they attended the 2022 Grammys, and exchanged vows in a surprise ceremony. Though they have yet to obtain an official marriage license that would complete the "Kravis" union—for Kourtney, the love behind the impromptu vow nuptials is as real as it gets.

"Found these in my camera roll," she captioned an Instagram photo of the two at the chapel on April 6. "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

The Poosh founder's latest statement about the wedding news that had fans' heads spinning echoes what a source told E! News about their plans, since as the insider noted that they have "always joked about running away and just doing it at a chapel in Vegas and not telling anyone."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

As for their Sin City matrimony, the source confirmed that "they are not legally married."

"It was a total joke and something fun for them to do," the insider continued. "They were out at Delilah on Sunday night after the Grammys and had a few drinks and decided it would be funny to go to a chapel and get 'married.' They had a little too much fun in Vegas and thought it would be hilarious."

However, they'll still very much in the process of cementing their forever on an official scale sometime soon.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Break Up

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony

"Travis and Kourtney are planning to legally get married this year," the source added. "They have been focusing on having a baby, but their plan is to tie the knot before the end of the year."

In January, a separate source told E! News that although "Kourtney would like [their wedding] to be soon," that "logistically it's taking some time."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

"Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details," the second source noted. "She's not a bridezilla at all. Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day." As for their guest list, a third source noted that no matter when the big day will be, it will be for "close friends and family."

Which, no doubt, would include Kourtney's three kids, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 (whose dad is Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick), as well as Travis' son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16 (whose mom is his ex Shanna Moakler).
 
Regardless of where their bigger ceremony plans lie for now, Kravis still has a very nice ring to it.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Break Up

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony

4

One Tree Hill Star Recalls Conflict With Creator Mark Schwahn

5

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

Latest News

Gwen Stefani Reveals Blake Shelton’s Sweet Nickname for Her

Amanda Seyfried Shares Tricky Detail in The Dropout Performance

Girls5eva Recruits Hoda Kotb & More to Guest Star in Season 2

Exclusive

See One Courtship Suitor Crash a Family Dinner in Tense Preview

You Need to See Kris Jenner's Surprising New Hairdo

Hilary Duff "Embarrassed" After Plane Rides With Her "Naughtiest Baby"

See How the Boys Handle The Wilds in Season 2 Trailer