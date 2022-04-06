2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Severance's Fate Revealed by Apple TV+

Adam Scott and Ben Stiller's Apple TV+ series Severance has been renewed by the streamer for a second season ahead of the finale.

By Cydney Contreras Apr 06, 2022 2:57 PMTags
TVBen StillerAdam ScottCelebrities
Watch: Ben Stiller & Adam Scott Tell All on "Severance"

The Lumon employees are planning their return to office.

On April 6, Apple TV+ announced Severance, created and written by Dan Erickson, has been renewed for a second season ahead of the finale. Director and executive producer Ben Stiller said in a statement, "It's really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show—and the level of fan engagement."

"It has been a long road bringing Severance to television," he continued. "I first read Dan's pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi season story, and I'm really happy we get to continue it. I'm grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!"

The news comes two days before the finale, in which Mark Scout (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower) and Irving (John Turturro) are expected to combine their innies and outies as they seek to understand the purpose of Lumon Industries.

The 9-episode series has seen the characters reckon with their decision to undergo a Severance procedure, which separates an employee's memories in and out of the office. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Continue scrolling to learn the fate of your other favorite shows!

Apple TV+
Renewed: Severance (Apple TV+)

Mark Scout and his Lumon colleagues will continue their story in season two of the Apple TV+ series.

Matthias Clamer/FX
Ending: Snowfall (FX)

Snowfall will come to an end with its sixth and final season.

CBS Media Ventures “The Drew Barrymore Show”/Ben Watts
Renewed: The Drew Barrymore Show (CBS)

CBS confirmed The Drew Barrymore Show will return for a third season but noted it will look a bit different on the next go around. The talk show will now be 30-minutes long to "meet the needs" of local news stations.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

NCIS will have a 20th season.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

We'll be heading back to paradise with NCIS: Hawai'i.

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season.

ABC
Renewed: The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor snagged a season six renewal in March 2022.

ABC
Renewed: The Rookie (ABC)

The Rookie will return for a fifth season.

Netflix
Renewed: Love Is Blind (Netflix)

On March 24, Netflix revealed that they renewed Love Is Blind for two more seasons.

Quantrell D. Colbert/Netflix
Canceled: Archive 81 (Netflix)

The archiving has stopped, as Netflix canceled the series in March.

The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

We'll be heading back to Riverdale, as the CW renewed the drama for a seventh season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

We're moving quickly to tell you this news: The Flash will return to the CW with a ninth season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American will have a fifth season on the CW.

The CW
Renewed: Kung Fu (The CW)

Kung Fu will be back in action on the CW.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew is still on the case, as the CW show has been renewed.

The CW
Renewed: Superman & Lois (The CW)

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a third season of Superman & Lois!

Rebecca Brenneman/The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

Walker has been renewed for a third season.

HBO
Renewed: And Just Like That... (HBO Max)

And Just Like That...Carrie and the gang will be back for a second season.

Eduardo Castaldo / HBO
Ending: My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

HBO announced that the Italian drama will conclude with its fourth season.

BET
Renewed: Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET)

Tyler Perry's Sistas will return for a fifth season on BET.

BET
Renewed: Tyler Perry’s The Oval (BET)

We'll be heading back to D.C. thanks to BET's season four renewal of Tyler Perry's The Oval.

NBC
Ending: New Amsterdam (NBC)

NBC announced the medical drama will come to an end after five seasons ahead of the May 24 season four finale. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Renewed: Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix)

Good news, Vikings fans! Netflix has ordered two more seasons of the gruesome series, with production already wrapped on the sophomore season. According to TV Line, eight new episodes are set to premiere next year, with production on the third season beginning this spring.

Netflix
Ending: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

On March 8, Netflix revealed that Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever will be ending with its fourth season.

Freeform
Renewed: Grown-ish (Freeform)

We're heading back to college!

Freeform renewed Grown-ish for a fifth season on March 7.

Parrish Lewis/NBC
Canceled: Ordinary Joe (NBC)

One and done. NBC canceled Ordinary Joe after just one season.

Fox
Canceled: Big Leap (FOX)

We doubt the cast of Big Leap is dancing for joy, as FOX canceled the show after one season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Acapulco (Apple TV+)

In March, Apple TV+ renewed Acapulco for a second season.

Apple TV+
Renewed: The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

The party will continue, as Apple TV+ renewed The Afterparty for a second season.

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

James Spader confirmed that The Blacklist will return for a 10th season on The Tonight Show on Feb. 22.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Break Up

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

4

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony

5

The Chicago Fire-Med Crossover Producers Are "Dying" to Do

Latest News

Amanda Seyfried Shares Tricky Detail in The Dropout Performance

Girls5eva Recruits Hoda Kotb & More to Guest Star in Season 2

Exclusive

See One Courtship Suitor Crash a Family Dinner in Tense Preview

You Need to See Kris Jenner's Surprising New Hairdo

Hilary Duff "Embarrassed" After Plane Rides With Her "Naughtiest Baby"

See How the Boys Handle The Wilds in Season 2 Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony