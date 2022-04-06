2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

See How the Boys Handle The Wilds in Season 2 Trailer

Prime Video released the first trailer for The Wilds season two on April 6, revealing how the male castaways are coping with life on a deserted island.

The Wilds is getting a large dose of testosterone.

Fans are getting a glimpse at how the eight boys handle life on a deserted island in a trailer for the drama which sees a group of teens put to the ultimate test as part of a social experiment. The preview released by Prime Video April 6 shows the male castaways fighting and hunting for food around the jungle, though it doesn't seem like they're successful. As Zack Calderon's character Rafael Garcia says, "We wanted to be men, but the truth is some of us are becoming monsters."

Back on the girls' island, flashbacks reveal that they continue to question their reality as it becomes increasingly clear that no one is going to rescue them. Moreover, Toni (Erana James) shares that they began to suspect they weren't alone, saying, "We couldn't see them but we could hear them."

And the so-called psychologists continue to manipulate the teens from the safety of their bunker, studying their habits and how they respond to stimuli. And though it's unclear what the objective of the social experiment is, Gretchen Klein, played by Rachel Griffiths, thinks "the boys were the perfect control group." 

Fans have been waiting for season two to get answers to some of their most pressing questions, including how and why the girls were ultimately rescued from the island. There's also the matter of how Rachel lost her hand, an incident that was hinted at but never fully explained.

While season two will likely solve those mysteries, there's a good chance it'll bring more conflict with it. 

All eight episodes premiere May 6 on Prime Video. Until then, meet the new characters below!

Amazon Studios
Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia

A quiet, sensitive teenager who lives in Tijuana but attends high school in San Diego. Straddling two worlds has made it difficult for Raf to get a clear and certain sense of himself, so he gravitates toward people with stronger, charismatic personalities.

Amazon Studios
Charles Alexander as Kirin O'Connor

Kirin is a short-tempered lacrosse player who doesn't have much patience for weakness. Among the castaways, he's ready and willing to take the lead first, though his hot-headed approach might not appeal to everyone.

Amazon Studios
Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor

Ivan is an activist and aspiring playwright with an impeccable fashion sense and a razor-sharp wit. But his words can be cutting, sometimes too deeply, which has cost him friends along the way.

Amazon Studios
Tanner Ray Rook as Bo Leonard

Bo is a soft-spoken, contemplative teenager, also from the Florida panhandle. He has a naively optimistic outlook on life, despite a difficult upbringing and he'd gladly lie down in the street for his best friend Scotty. His loyalty knows almost no bound.

Amazon Studios
Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka

The opposite of his personable stepbrother Seth, Henry is an emo reclusive type who prefers to retreat into the safety of his noise-canceling headphones and dwell on the darkness in the world.

Amazon Studios
Nicholas Coombe as Josh Herbert

Josh is a talkative, hypochondriacal teenager from a wealthy family in San Diego. Unlike the rest of his athletic, tennis-playing family, Josh is an awkward, nervous type who takes a number of homeopathic supplements to handle his chronic stress.

Amazon Studios
Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms

Scotty is short in stature but big in personality. He's a fast-talking teenage entrepreneur from the Florida panhandle who dreams of making the Forbes 400 list one day. And by his side always, both in life and on the island, is his best friend Bo.

Amazon Studios
Alex Fitzalan as Seth Novak

Seth is naturally funny, Ivy-League smart, and full of charisma. Though he doesn't necessarily aspire to a leadership role, his steadiness and sense of humor win him the respect and loyalty of the others, except for his stepbrother Henry.

