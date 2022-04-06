See Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey Share a True Love's Kiss on Set of Enchanted Sequel

Can't wait until Disney's Enchanted sequel Disenchated is released this fall? Don't worry! Get a sneak peek at Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey performing a scene in character in New York.

By Elyse Dupre Apr 06, 2022 2:03 PM
Watch: Amy Adams Is Very Excited About the "Enchanted" Sequel

How does she know he loves her?

Why, with true love's kiss, of course! Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey were spotted sharing a smooch while in character on the set of their new movie Disenchanted in New York on April 5. The 47-year-old actress, who plays Giselle, wore a floral-print dress with a red belt and matching shoes for the scene while the 56-year-old actor, who portrays Robert, donned a dark green jacket and khaki pants. 

The last time fans saw Giselle, originally from the fairy-tale kingdom of Andalasia, and Robert at the end of the 2007 movie Enchanted, they were living happily in New York after falling in love. But just last week, costars Amy and Patrick were seen filming in Buckinghamshire, a county in South East England, and she was pushing a baby carriage while dressed in some rather regal attire.

While fans will have to wait until the sequel is released this fall to get the full story on Giselle and Robert's next chapter, there are a few things viewers know for sure.

Magical Facts About Your Favorite Disney Films

Like, that Idina Menzel and James Marsden will be reprising their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward, and there will be a few new stars in the cast, including Maya RudolphYvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays. And as Amy dished to Jimmy Fallon on a September episode of The Tonight Show, there's "a lot more" singing and dancing.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

To see more recent photos from the Disenchanted set, scroll on.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Glimpse Into Giselle's Future?

How do you know what the sequel will be about? While fans will have to wait until the movie's release to hear the whole story, this photo of Adams pushing a baby carriage on set could offer a clue.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A New Chapter in the Fairy-Tale

Still, we can't help but wish we had a magic mirror to give us the full deets.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Dashing Dempsey

One thing is for sure: Dempsey is back and we're digging his on-set attire.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Charming Carriage

Who needs a noble steed when you have this sweet ride?

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Magical Land

The cast filmed these scenes in Buckinghamshire in South East England.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
Picturesque Place

And it looks like a place straight out of a storybook.

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Kingdom Far, Far Away

But does this mean that Giselle and Robert aren't in New York anymore?

Dean/GoffPhotos / SplashNews.com
A Stunning Setting

Whatever the answer may be, these set photos have left us feeling simply enchanted.

