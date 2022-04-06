Pregnant Rihanna Says Being on the "Verge of Motherhood" Has "Unlocked New Levels of Love" For Her Mom

After the Fenty Beauty founder was asked if she would follow in Teresa's footsteps and go as far as flipping a table, the "Diamonds" singer added, "Worse. You talk about my kids, it's over."

The soon-to-be mom also shared the best advice that she's gotten so far—which won't be easy for a woman who is running a billion-dollar empire. "Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won't get much later," Rihanna told Elle. "I need to work on that before it's a thing of the past."