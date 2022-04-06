Serena Williams Reflects on Near-Death Experience During Daughter Olympia’s Birth

"I spoke to the nurse," the tennis star said. "I told her: ‘I need to have a CAT scan of my lungs bilaterally, and then I need to be on my heparin drip.' She said, ‘I think all this medicine is making you talk crazy.' I said, ‘No, I'm telling you what I need: I need the scan immediately. And I need it to be done with dye.'"

Due to Serena's persistence, the nurse called the doctor and they found that she had a blood clot in her lungs that needed to be broken up before it reached her heart.



After a total of four surgeries, Serena was finally able to leave the hospital a week after giving birth. Though the journey to motherhood was difficult, the tennis player said it was worth it.