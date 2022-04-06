How "Serious" Is Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson? She Says…

Bible—Kim Kardashian is "very happy" with Pete Davidson.
The SKIMS founder opened up about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star in a new teaser for her upcoming interview with Good Morning America, set to air April 6. When journalist Robin Roberts asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "how serious" she is about Pete, Kim replied, "I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure."
She continued, "And I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them."
Kim went on to note that while she isn't rushing her romance, she has found joy in their coupling. "Obviously I wanna take my time," she explained, "but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."
The preview also gave a glimpse into how Kim's inner circle feels about Pete, with Kris Jenner noting, "He's a really nice guy."
Khloe Kardashian—who has already given Pete her stamp of approval—also sang the comedian's praises in the interview, saying, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."
While it's clear many members of Kim's clan simply adore her boyfriend, a source exclusively told E! News that Kim has also begun to meet his close family and friends while visiting his home in New York.
"Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete's world and where he came from," the source shared. "His family has been very nice and welcoming."