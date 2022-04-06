2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

How "Serious" Is Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson? She Says…

Kim Kardashian opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson in an upcoming interview with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts. See a preview clip below.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 06, 2022 3:04 AMTags
Kim KardashianGood Morning AmericaKardashiansCouplesCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian Meets Pete Davidson's Inner Circle

Bible—Kim Kardashian is "very happy" with Pete Davidson.
 
The SKIMS founder opened up about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star in a new teaser for her upcoming interview with Good Morning America, set to air April 6. When journalist Robin Roberts asked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "how serious" she is about Pete, Kim replied, "I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure."
 
She continued, "And I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them."
 
Kim went on to note that while she isn't rushing her romance, she has found joy in their coupling. "Obviously I wanna take my time," she explained, "but I'm very happy and very content and it's such a good feeling just to be at peace."
 
The preview also gave a glimpse into how Kim's inner circle feels about Pete, with Kris Jenner noting, "He's a really nice guy."

photos
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

Khloe Kardashian—who has already given Pete her stamp of approval—also sang the comedian's praises in the interview, saying, "He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time."

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

2

Demi Moore, Emma Heming and All the Family Supporting Bruce Willis

3

Alicia Vikander Gives Rare Insight Into Family Life

While it's clear many members of Kim's clan simply adore her boyfriend, a source exclusively told E! News that Kim has also begun to meet his close family and friends while visiting his home in New York.

"Kim has loved getting this inside peek into Pete's world and where he came from," the source shared. "His family has been very nice and welcoming."

Trending Stories

1

Demi Moore, Emma Heming and All the Family Supporting Bruce Willis

2

Miles and Luna Steal the Show at Grammys With Chrissy and John Legend

3
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After Grammys

4
Exclusive

Christy Giles’ Husband Jan Cilliers Reacts to Her Cause of Death

5

Paula Patton Responds to Backlash Over Fried Chicken Recipe

Latest News

How "Serious" Is Kim Kardashian About Pete Davidson? She Says…

Lady Gaga's Perfect Response to Fan Saying They “Miss” the Old Gaga

Influencer Lexi Reed Hospitalized for Second Time in 2 Months

Twitter Is Finally Adding This Highly Requested Feature

Meet the Cast of Netflix's To All the Boys Spinoff

Alicia Vikander Gives Rare Insight Into Family Life

Erika Jayne Accused of Being "Frontwoman" for "Criminal Enterprise"