Influencer Lexi Reed Hospitalized for Second Time in 2 Months Due to Stomach and Leg Pains

Lexi Reed is having a tough year.

After spending a nearly month in the hospital earlier this year, the weight loss influencer took to her Instagram Stories to share she has been hospitalized yet again due to severe pain in her legs and stomach.

"Not how I wanted to spend my Monday," the 31-year-old posted on April 4, along with a photo of the emergency room entrance. "Been in pain the last two weeks with my legs and stomach & it's not getting better so here we are."

With her husband Danny Reed by her side, Lexi insisted she was "gonna get some answers."



"Unfortunately, here we go again," she said. "Basically I'm having really hard knots in my stomach that have been getting worse. My legs are really heavy and they hurt really bad. And I've had a temperature of over 101 since Thursday that we've been trying to keep down with acetaminophen."