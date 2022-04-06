Twitter Is Finally Adding This Highly Requested Feature

Watch : Kim Kardashian Faces Twitter WRATH After Spidey Spoiler

Not a typo—Twitter is adding an edit button.

Twitter's communications team announced the popular app has an edit button in the works, per a tweet shared on April 5. The post read, "now that everyone is asking… yes, we've been working on an edit feature since last year!"

The announcement comes after tech mogul Elon Musk—who recently purchased a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter—tweeted a poll on April 4 asking users whether or not the social media platform should add an edit button. The results showed 74 percent of voters in favor of the feature.

However, Twitter seemingly addressed Elon's poll in their April 5 tweet, clarifying that there was no correlation. The company's post read, "no, we didn't get the idea from a poll."

According to Twitter, the company plans to test out the edit button on Twitter Blue, the app's monthly subscription feature, "in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn't, and what's possible."