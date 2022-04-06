Meet the Cast of Netflix's To All the Boys Spinoff

More love letters and matchmaking are to come for the Covey family.
On April 5, Netflix announced the cast of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty. The Covey sisters are back, but this time Kitty—played by Anna Cathcart—is leading the narrative in her own series. The show will follow Kitty to South Korea, where she reunites with her long-distance boyfriend and realizes that love is a lot more complicated than she expected.
Joining Kitty in Seoul are Choi Min-yeong as Dae, Anthony Keyvan as Q, Gia Kim as Yuri, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Thurnwald as Alex and Regan Aliyah as Juliana.
Yunjin Kim, Michael K. Lee and Jocelyn Shelfo will also appear on the show in recurring roles.
Netflix first announced plans to expand the To All the Boys universe on Oct. 18, sharing a teaser video of Anna's Kitty character sending an email about the spinoff series.
"I bet you thought the story was over... That there wouldn't be any more letters," she said in a voiceover. "But there's one Covey sister—some might call her the favorite—whose love story is just beginning."
Jenny Han, who authored the To All the Boys book trilogy, and Sascha Rothchild will serve as co-showrunners and writers of XO, Kitty, while Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky and Katina Medina Mora are slated to direct episodes of the 10-parter show. A premiere date has yet to be announced.
Back in February 2021, Jenny told E! News she was open to writing a spinoff following the success of the film adaptations of her books. "If I was going to do a spinoff series, I've always thought it would be Kitty because she is so different from her sisters," she explained. "I think it would be fun to explore that."
She added, "I've always said, if I'm going to revisit these characters, I have to be very excited by the story because you're putting a lot of yourself into it. It's a lot of time, energy and creative effort, so it has to be coming organically from the storyteller."