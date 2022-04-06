Sephora Spring Savings Event: 20 Deals On Best-Selling Skincare From NuFace, Summer Fridays & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
Looking to make your Hump Day a bit more bearable? Treat yourself to some new skincare and save big!
As you may already know, Sephora's Spring Savings Event is underway, which means you can score up to 20% off your purchase depending on your Beauty Insider membership status with code: SAVESPRING. Rouge and VIB members are eligible to start saving today, and Insider members have one day left of waiting!
Given Sephora has thousands of incredible beauty products, we're breaking down the major categories to help you make the most out of this opportunity to save. Today, we rounded up our 20 favorite skincare products that we can't live without from brands like Peter Thomas Roth, Glow Recipe, Summer Fridays, Skinfix and Dr. Dennis Gross to inspire your purchase.
Don't forget, Sephora offers same-day delivery, buy online pick up in-store and curbside pickup options, plus score free shipping when using the code: FREESHIP.
Scroll below for our skincare favorites!
Glow Recipe Strawberry Smooth BHA + AHA Salicylic Acid Serum
Glow Recipe's latest innovation was made with acne-prone skin in mind! This transformative serum has a 10% Clarity Acid Complex, hyaluronic acid, allantoin, bisabolol and more acne-fighting ingredients to gently exfoliate with minimal irritation while decongesting skin and reducing the production of excess oil.
Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream
Being sleep-deprived is part of our brand, which means we need all the help we can get in the eye department. We are loving this eye cream packed with vitamin C, wrinkle-fighting peptides, caffeine and vitamin E. It works to brighten, de-puff, firm and illuminate skin around the eyes, so you'll look like you got a full night of sleep.
GOOPGLOW Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator
If you want to really glow, look no further than this dual-action exfoliator, inspired by professional microdermabrasion treatments. The marshmallow-like formula is infused with microexfoliating crystals, Australian kakadu plum and glycolic acid to remove dead skin cells to reveal smoother, more radiant skin.
Youth To The People Triple Peptide + Cactus Hydrating + Firming Oasis Serum
You've probably seen this ultra-hydrating serum all over TikTok—it went viral for good reasons! Featuring a triple-peptide blend, plus ingredients like hyaluronic-acid, and cactus and rambutan peel, this serum aides in collagen production and keeping skin glowy and hydrated.
The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm
This one of our all-time favorite cleansing balms because not only is it $11, but it works wonders on our skin. Thanks to all-star ingredients colloidal oatmeal and oat kernel oil, this cleansing balm removes makeup, dirt and excess oil without irritating skin or stripping skin of essential moisture.
FaceGym Full Face Sculpt Kit - 14-Day Challenge
Sculpt, lift and brighten skin with FaceGym's bestselling products! This must-have kit includes the Electro-Lite Energizing + Brightening Face Cleanser, Face Coach Lifting Q10 + Mastic Tree Enzymatically Activated Face Oil, Face Ball Tension Release Tool and Supreme Restructure Firming EGF Collagen Boosting Moisturizer to help you look snatched.
Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots
Who else is so grateful acne patches exist? You better believe we are stocking up on Peace Out's Acne Healing Dots packed with salicylic acid, vitamin A and aloe vera leaf extract. They are a godsend for minimizing the appearance of blemishes overnight.
Herbivore Blue Tansy BHA and Enzyme Pore Refining Mask
Every time Sephora has their seasonal savings event, we buy at least two of these masks! With blue tansy, a naturally sourced BHA and fruit enzymes, this super soothing treatment works to decongest pores, brighten skin and leave it feeling smooth.
Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil
Featuring skin-loving ingredients like rose oil, sugarcane-derived squalane, vitamin C and chios crystal oil, this top-rated oil works to hydrate, brighten and firm skin. Be prepared to wake up to glowy, plump skin!
Skinfix Barrier+ Skin Barrier Niacinamide Restoring Gel Cream
Looking for a moisturizer that will help your skin transition from winter to spring? We are loving this gel cream from Skinfix. It's packed with saccharide isomerate, niacinamide, zinc PCA and antimicrobial peptides to soothe and hydrate skin while helping to reduce the appearance of pores and absorb excess oil.
NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device
If you've had the NuFace Trinity on your wishlist, this is your sign to treat yourself! This TikTok-approved beauty gadget is powered by microcurrent technology to contour skin while reducing wrinkles and fine lines.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
With a powerful salicylic acid (BHA) blend, this TikTok-approved exfoliant works to clear blemish-causing buildup, reduce the appearance of pores and make your skin look and feel smoother with consistent use. Although we did experience a bit of purging when we first started using it, the daily leave-on exfoliant is now one of our go-to products.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx® Eye Temporary Eye Tightener
This TikTok-approved eye treatment is an absolute must! Get one for yourself, your mom, you grandma, your uncle and anyone in your life whose eyes reveal how tired they are. Without wasting much time, this eye product instantly helps tighten, firm and smooth skin around the eyes while temporarily reducing the look for crow's feet, fine lines and under-eye puffiness.
Farmacy Honeymoon Glow
Give your skin some TLC with this AHA resurfacing night serum that features honey to hydrate and soothe, plus gentle flower acids to gently exfoliate and target hyperpigmentation.
OTZI Dough Therapy Pore Treatment Mask
Minimize the appearance of pores and get brighter skin in five minutes? Count us in! We love this dough-like mask that's packed with ingredients like rice ceramides, kaolin, adlay and oat.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your pout some TLC with Laneige's iconic lip mask! It's packed with nourishing ingredients to deliver long-lasting hydration to lips. Pro tip: Layer it on top of your lipstick for an extra kissable look.
Nécessaire The Body Wash
You better believe we won't miss the opportunity to stock up on our favorite body wash! We are obsessed with Nécessaire's vitamin-packed cleanser that leaves our skin feeling and looking healthy AF. The best part? It comes in eucalyptus, sandalwood and a fragrance-free version.
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
With warm weather in sight, make sure to stock up on SPF! This glow-inducing sunscreen provides broad spectrum SPF 40 protection and doubles as a makeup primer.
Tower 28 Beauty SOS (Save.Our.Skin) Daily Rescue Facial Spray
We take this pH-balancing spray with us wherever we go! It works to soothe stressed-out skin and protect from external aggressors like pollution, makeup and grime. Plus, it has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance!
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
One of the best things you can do during the Spring Savings Event is invest in beauty devices since many of them rarely go on sale. This futuristic mask will help reduce wrinkles and fine lines, reduce dark spots and prevent future breakouts while promoting collagen production thanks to the power of 100 lights in red mode and 62 lights in blue mode. This mask is patiently waiting in our cart!
