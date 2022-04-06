Exclusive

The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Armadillo Gets Praise and a Standing Ovation After Onstage Fall

In an exclusive sneak peek of The Masked Singer's April 6 episode, guest panelist Nicole Byer applauds Armadillo for persevering through the performance after a fall. See the new preview below.

The show must go on.

This is clearly Armadillo's motto in the April 6 episode of The Masked Singer. In an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, guest panelist Nicole Byer gave the costumed contestant a shout-out for powering through after an onstage fall.

"Wow, I love the energy," the Nailed It host says in the preview. "When you fell down, I was like, 'Oh, there he goes!'"

Per Byer, she loved the fact that the masked participant "just got right back up." She adds, "You weren't like, 'Help! I'm hurt.' I would've just stayed down there and been like, 'This is a wrap on me.'"

And, as Armadillo reveals, he almost did just that, but host Nick Cannon's encouragement motivated him to persevere.

As for who is underneath the Armadillo costume? That's still unclear.

But we do know the Team Good contestant is a fan of classics, tackling "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers in the March 30 episode.

Not to mention, he previously told the panel that he was "born on a mountain, raised in a cave" after a clue package featured rocks, a BBQ grill, hot dogs, a bow and arrow and a tongue-in-cheek image of a literal beefcake.

So far, season seven has unmasked supermodel Christie Brinkley, offensive lineman Jordan MailataLost star Jorge Garcia, Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Buck and Food Network star Duff Goldman. Oh, and according to Fox, season seven's contestants "boast a combined 112 film appearances, 15 Grammy nominations, eight Emmy nominations, seven Super Bowl performances, two Hollywood Walk of Fame stars and two World Records." We're certainly excited to see who gets unmasked next!

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.

