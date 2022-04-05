Alicia Vikander Gives Rare Insight Into Family Life With Son and Husband Michael Fassbender

Family first.
Alicia Vikander may be an Oscar winning-actress, but her main focus remains on her husband Michael Fassbender and their child. In the May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, the 33-year-old revealed that she and the 45-year-old actor coordinate their schedules so that they can always be together as a family-of-three.
"In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always," she said. "That's the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby."
Alicia and Michael met and fell in love in 2014 on the set of the heartbreaking film The Light Between Oceans. After a top-secret engagement, the ultra-private couple exchanged vows in Ibiza in October 2017.
"It's not about being secretive," Alicia told Vogue a few weeks after the wedding. "It's just about choosing the few things that you keep private."
Michael previously brushed off the pair's elusive reputation, saying he knew how to avoid being asked about his romantic life.
"It's not really difficult," the X-Men star said on Good Morning Britain in 2016. "I just answer what I choose to answer and don't answer other things."
The couple also kept quiet about Alicia's pregnancy, even after Alicia was photographed holding an infant during a trip to Ibiza in August 2021. The following month, the Tomb Raider star finally spilled the baby news while promoting her film Blue Bayou.
"I now have a whole new understanding of life in general," she told People about motherhood in September. "That's pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future."
Despite the hush-hush nature of it all, having a family was always a lifelong dream of the Swedish actress.
"It's the wonder of my world," she told Elle in 2017. "I've always wanted kids. I've never been pregnant, but I hope to have a family one day. And it's both the expectation and knowing that it should be the greatest experience of my life—and suddenly from one day to another, it's a reality; it's a new chapter of your life."
Alicia also hasn't ruled out re-teaming with Fassbender on screen either—assuming the gig works around her new family priorities.
"I would love to work with him one day, but we're very much individuals, which I love and I think is good in any relationship," she told Elle in 2020. "We both take on parts because it's a film that is right for us, so it would have to be the same if we were ever to work together again."