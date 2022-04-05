2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Break Up One Month After Red Carpet Debut

Alyssa Miller and Andrew Garfield have called it quits just one month after taking their romance public on the SAGs red carpet. Find out where the pair stand post-romance.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 05, 2022 11:18 PMTags
BreakupsAndrew GarfieldCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Andrew Garfield Stumped by THIS Question at Oscars 2022

It's over for Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller.

A source close to the situation tells E! News that the Sports Illustrated model and the actor ended their relationship some time ago.

And where do they stand now? The source has shared that "things remain amicable."

In an Instagram post on April 4, Alyssa seemed to address the speculation that she and Andrew were no longer an item while also making it clear that they're on good terms.

"If you must gossip at least use a cute photo," Alyssa captioned a photo of the two of them mugging for the camera. "Lol love you AG."

The photo Alyssa used appears to be a selfie taken on the same day as the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the two made their red-carpet debut as a couple on Feb. 27.

Before the duo walked the red carpet, they had sparked romance rumors walking the streets of NYC. Andrew and Alyssa caught fans' attention back in November, when they were spotted hand in hand in the city.

photos
Everything Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Have Said About Each Other Post Break-Up

In February, a separate source confirmed to E! News that the two were in a relationship after they were seen showing some PDA while leaving a tennis match. At the time, an eyewitness who saw the couple on their outing told E! News they "were certainly happy in each other's company and not hiding anything."

Although the pair were open to display their affection, Andrew has been notorious for leading a rather private personal life.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3
Exclusive

Inside Kourtney & Travis' Plans for Formal Wedding After Vegas Vows

In a November 2021 interview with Bustle, he talked about this choice to keep his love life out of the limelight.

"I'm not in the public eye to a great degree because I've designed it that way for myself," he shared. "For my work, I'm fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life."

Andrew and Alyssa's reps did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3
Exclusive

Inside Kourtney & Travis' Plans for Formal Wedding After Vegas Vows

4

Erika Jayne Accused of Being "Frontwoman" for "Criminal Enterprise"

5
Exclusive

Christy Giles’ Husband Recalls Final Conversation Before Her Death

Latest News

Alicia Vikander Gives Rare Insight Into Family Life

Erika Jayne Accused of Being "Frontwoman" for "Criminal Enterprise"

Exclusive

Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Break Up

Coachella & Stagecoach Style Guide: Stay Cool With These 14 Swimsuits

Exclusive

Inside Kourtney & Travis' Plans for Formal Wedding After Vegas Vows

Exclusive

Would Jim Carrey Ever Reprise His Most Iconic Movie Roles? He Says...

What Farrah Abraham Says She Learned After Experience at Trauma Center