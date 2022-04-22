Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young Shares Her Amazon Vacation Essentials

We included these products chosen by Heather Rae Young because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A retreat to the beach can be the ultimate relaxing getaway, but packing can be quite stressful. Finding items that are both affordable and fashion-forward is often a challenge, but thankfully, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young has got you covered. The reality TV star not only knows how to sell luxury real estate, but also buy fantastic products.
Recently, Heather took to her Instagram Story to unveil her beach vacation essentials after a trip to Cabo, Mexico. She shared eleven Amazon favorites, from a tote bag perfect for a tropical escape to a must-have tinted SPF moisturizer. Heather's picks will make your vacation packing list a beachside breeze.
Mosanana Square Cat Eye Sunglasses
Heather recommended these sunglasses as a trip essential and we can see why! These chic mosanana glasses have a flattering square cat eye shape and are available in nine color choices. According to mosanana, these sunnies have UV400 protection lens that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays. Heather isn't the only fan of these glasses. They have over 5,600+ five-star Amazon reviews.
SherryDC Women's Solid Scoop Neck Push up Padded Brazilian Thong Bikini
This affordable and adorable bikini is not one to miss. With over 3,700+ five-star Amazon reviews, this beloved product features ultra comfortable wire-free padding and elastic support. While Heather recommended this swimsuit in the shade pink, this set comes in 27 colors to choose from. This bikini is made from soft fabric that is promised to deliver a comfortable fit and quick drying time.
La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water Face Mist, Hydrating Face Spray with Antioxidants to Hydrate and Soothe Skin
Heather said this La Roche-Posay facial spray "is a must," adding that it "keep your skin from getting dry in the sun." This mist is an Amazon favorite with 4,300+ five-star reviews. La Roche-Posay's formula contains a high amount of Selenium--a powerful antioxidant--and minerals to offer skin an instant soothing effect.
Olieye Vintage Oversized Shield Frame Women’s Polarized Sunglasses
The Selling Sunset star added these glasses to her recommendation list. These "lightweight and durable" shades are available in 17 colors. Heather personally recommended the black pair with silver hardware, but any variation makes for a perfect choice. Loved by many, these glasses have snagged over 2,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Parabler Women's Short Sarong
Heather advised you to check out this sarong as one of her vacation essentials. This mesh pink cover-up is made from breathable fabric that won't irritate your skin. Heather is known to keep the pink theme rolling, but this beach-side staple is also available in five other colors to choose from.
Hibala Woven Large Beach Bag
If you're looking for the perfect beach bag, this is tote-ally a great choice. Heather gave this one her stamp of approval, likely for its functionality and chic look. This tote is coveted as an Amazon's Choice product with eco-friendly qualities. This purse to be made from natural Jute fiber and free of chemical smells. Adding to its appeal, it's coated with a clear layer of PVC for water resistance."
Beautyin Women Sparkle Bandeau High Cut Bikini
This bikini first caught our eye when Heather posted wearing it on Instagram during her Cabo escape. Luckily, Heather doesn't keep swimwear secrets and has shared the link. This two-piece set is available in eight sparkling colors with adjustable straps and removable padding.
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties- 4 Pieces
If you're looking for the perfect hair tie, look no further. Heather recommended these ones by Kitsch that promise to leave hair without creases, ponytail bumps or damage. This set contains four hair coils made from waterproof and hypoallergenic plastic. With 11,100+ five-star Amazon reviews and eight color variations to choose from, it's easy to see why this a can't-skip product.
Avilego Women's Visor Beach Hat
Heather said she loves "this cute sun visor" and so do we. Adorned with pearls, this visor not only protects you from the sun's harsh rays, but adds a bit of sparkle to any look. This accessory is made from lightweight straw, which is said to be comfortable and skin-safe. While Heather has sported a classic beige, this product is available in nine colors to pick from.
Feisedy Classic Women Sunglasses
Heather shared that she loves "these white ones!" These non-polarized glasses are comfortable and stylish. This product has amassed 1,800+ five-star Amazon reviews and it is available in eight colors.
W3ll People Bio Tint Moisturizer SPF 30
Keeping your face moisturized and protected from the sun is a must. Heather uses this tinted moisturizer. This product has a broad spectrum SPF of 30 and a non-toxic formula that is said to be safe for all skin types. Available in three shades, this moisturizer also boasts labels such as hypoallergenic, chemical-free, cruelty-free and noncomedogenic.
