Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Plans for a Formal Wedding After Las Vegas Ceremony

Dolls, can you keep up with this #Kravis news?
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker surprised fans around the world with their Las Vegas ceremony on April 4, which took place just hours after their appearance at the 2022 Grammys in Sin City.
However, despite exchanging vows at One Love Wedding Chapel, E! News has learned that the couple has yet to obtain an official marriage license.
"They are not legally married," a source tells E! News. "It was a total joke and something fun for them to do. They were out at Delilah on Sunday night after the Grammys and had a few drinks and decided it would be funny to go to a chapel and get 'married.' They had a little too much fun in Vegas and thought it would be hilarious."
The insider also noted that Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, "have always joked about running away and just doing it at a chapel in Vegas and not telling anyone," adding, "They wanted the photos."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker are actually still working on a more formal ceremony. "Travis and Kourtney are planning to legally get married this year," the insider continues. "They have been focusing on having a baby but their plan is to tie the knot before the end of the year."
Kourtney, who is "really relaxed" about the wedding plans of course has the help of her mom, Kris Jenner, according to the source.
Earlier this year, a separate source dished to E! News about the couple's intimate wedding plans. "Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all," the insider told E! News in January. "Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day." Meanwhile, a third source told E! News at the time, "It won't be a huge event, only close friends and family."
The guest list will surely include Kourtney's three kids—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, who she shares with ex Scott Disick—and Travis' kids with ex Shanna Moakler, Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, as well as his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 22.
"Travis and Kourtney are so in love and have a lot of respect for each other," the third source shared in January. "They are very excited to be married and move on tp the next chapter together."