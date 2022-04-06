The New Good Sam Doctor Stirs Up Trouble in Flirty Sneak Peek

Dr. Eric Kace may be new, but that certainly isn't stopping him from making his name known.
Travis Van Winkle is Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital's newest employee in CBS' Good Sam, and in an exclusive sneak peak, we get a first look as he stirs up mischief with Dr. Lex Trulie (Skye P. Marshall) and Dr. Rhonda Glass (Yanna McIntosh).
"Let's get him typed and crossed for blood to be safe," Dr. Rhonda says to Dr. Lex in the clip.
"Already did," Lex responds as the pair patch up a wounded leg. "You've got a real knack for trauma, don't you?" Rhonda adds.
"That's what I've been saying," Eric says, butting into the conversation.
But Lex isn't having any of it. "No," the aggravated doctor notes. "You said it's time to stop flirting and get serious."
"Yeah, about trauma. I stand by that. Doctor Eric Kace by the way," he says introducing himself to Rhonda.
And he doesn't let down.
"Look, I know it's really nice up there amongst the cloud people—espresso machine, the lounge, comfy couches," Eric says to Lex. "But this is where the action is."
"Everyone needs to get a little action," he continues, suggestively.
Let the women do their jobs in peace, Eric!
If Eric seems familiar to you, then you may've seen in him in You season three, in which he played fitness fanatic Cary Conrad. You may've also spotted him on the big screen in 2009's Friday the 13th remake.
The episode, "I Thought I Lost You," takes place "in the aftermath of a devastating storm," according to its description. "Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs), come together to support her injured mother, Vivian. Also, Dr. Lex Trulie and Dr. Joey Costa (Davi Santos) each make pivotal decisions about their futures."
Intrigued? Find out what happens when the new episode of Good Sam airs April 6 on CBS.