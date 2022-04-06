The New Good Sam Doctor Stirs Up Trouble in Flirty Sneak Peek

Watch : Good Sam EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Dr. Eric Kace may be new, but that certainly isn't stopping him from making his name known.

Travis Van Winkle is Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital's newest employee in CBS' Good Sam, and in an exclusive sneak peak, we get a first look as he stirs up mischief with Dr. Lex Trulie (Skye P. Marshall) and Dr. Rhonda Glass (Yanna McIntosh).

"Let's get him typed and crossed for blood to be safe," Dr. Rhonda says to Dr. Lex in the clip.

"Already did," Lex responds as the pair patch up a wounded leg. "You've got a real knack for trauma, don't you?" Rhonda adds.

"That's what I've been saying," Eric says, butting into the conversation.

But Lex isn't having any of it. "No," the aggravated doctor notes. "You said it's time to stop flirting and get serious."

"Yeah, about trauma. I stand by that. Doctor Eric Kace by the way," he says introducing himself to Rhonda.