2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet
Exclusive

The New Good Sam Doctor Stirs Up Trouble in Flirty Sneak Peek

In CBS' Good Sam, there's a new doctor in town and he's not afraid to cause trouble. Watch the exclusive first look here before the episode airs April 6!

By Jillian Fabiano Apr 06, 2022 3:00 PMTags
TVCBSExclusivesSophia BushCelebrities
Watch: Good Sam EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek

Dr. Eric Kace may be new, but that certainly isn't stopping him from making his name known. 

Travis Van Winkle is Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital's newest employee in CBS' Good Sam, and in an exclusive sneak peak, we get a first look as he stirs up mischief with Dr. Lex Trulie (Skye P. Marshall) and Dr. Rhonda Glass (Yanna McIntosh).

"Let's get him typed and crossed for blood to be safe," Dr. Rhonda says to Dr. Lex in the clip.

"Already did," Lex responds as the pair patch up a wounded leg.  "You've got a real knack for trauma, don't you?" Rhonda adds. 

"That's what I've been saying," Eric says, butting into the conversation. 

But Lex isn't having any of it. "No," the aggravated doctor notes. "You said it's time to stop flirting and get serious."

"Yeah, about trauma. I stand by that. Doctor Eric Kace by the way," he says introducing himself to Rhonda.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

And he doesn't let down.

"Look, I know it's really nice up there amongst the cloud people—espresso machine, the lounge, comfy couches," Eric says to Lex. "But this is where the action is."

"Everyone needs to get a little action," he continues, suggestively.

Let the women do their jobs in peace, Eric! 

If Eric seems familiar to you, then you may've seen in him in You season three, in which he played fitness fanatic Cary Conrad. You may've also spotted him on the big screen in 2009's Friday the 13th remake.

CBS

The episode, "I Thought I Lost You," takes place "in the aftermath of a devastating storm," according to its description. "Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) and her father, Griff (Jason Isaacs), come together to support her injured mother, Vivian. Also, Dr. Lex Trulie and Dr. Joey Costa (Davi Santos) each make pivotal decisions about their futures."

Intrigued? Find out what happens when the new episode of Good Sam airs April 6 on CBS.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Andrew Garfield and Girlfriend Alyssa Miller Break Up

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

4

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony

5

The Chicago Fire-Med Crossover Producers Are "Dying" to Do

Latest News

Amanda Seyfried Shares Tricky Detail in The Dropout Performance

Girls5eva Recruits Hoda Kotb & More to Guest Star in Season 2

Exclusive

See One Courtship Suitor Crash a Family Dinner in Tense Preview

You Need to See Kris Jenner's Surprising New Hairdo

Hilary Duff "Embarrassed" After Plane Rides With Her "Naughtiest Baby"

See How the Boys Handle The Wilds in Season 2 Trailer

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence on Travis Barker Wedding Ceremony