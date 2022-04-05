Jim Carrey Reveals What It Would Take to Get Him to Reprise His Most Iconic Movie Roles

Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik is back with a brand new 'stache.
Returning to play the evil scientist in Sonic the Hedgehog 2—which premieres on April 8—the iconic funnyman dished all about his character's famous facial hair in an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on April 4.
"I love it because it's a perfect manifestation of ego," he said about Robotnik's look. "I love anything that no one's seen before, you know what I mean? And to kind of get after that character that people are used to in the video game, to try and personify that, is exciting for me."
It seems the comedian has a penchant for undergoing intense physical transformations for his roles, like in The Mask and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
"If there was a gigantic mustache in a movie, I'd wanna measure it and go one inch further," he joked. "It's a mid-life crisis mustache, frankly, for him."
Carey's character is out for revenge against Sonic in the new film, teaming up with new ally Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba. And while discovering the "source of ultimate power" is something that's been on Robotnik's "vision board" for years, Carrey says, his own vision board is much more zen.
"My vision board is now more of the spiritual field of dreams," he shared. "I want to learn how to stay in an expanded state of consciousness and yet still be able to deal with the world and pour myself back into this little shoebox called ‘Jim Carrey' in order to do something to find commonality with other human units."
One thing that's definitely not on Carrey's vision board: revisiting his previous roles, something many fans would love to see him do, especially after he reprised his Cable Guy character in a 2022 Super Bowl commercial.
"Unless some genius person, director, auteur, comes to you with a completely new take on what's going on—like, if Chirs Nolan came to me and said, ‘I wanna make Ace Ventura real, and I wanna do something more interesting,' then I might listen," he revealed. "After a certain time, there's not one cell in your body that is that person anymore, so you end up just imitating what you did in the old days, and the original inspiration isn't there."
So while fans might not see the return of Bruce Almighty or The Truman Show anytime soon, fans can check out Carrey this weekend when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters April 8.