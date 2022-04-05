2022 Grammys

See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Paula Patton Responds to Backlash Over Fried Chicken Recipe

After sharing her mom’s fried chicken recipe on Instagram, Paula Patton has found herself in hot oil—er, water. See what the Internet has to say about her skills in the kitchen.

By Kelly Gilmore Apr 05, 2022 9:34 PMTags
Paula PattonCelebrities
Watch: Paula Patton Talks Costume for "Warcraft"

The instructions called for fried, but the Internet has roasted Paula Patton's chicken recipe.

The actress put on her apron and showed off her mom's fried chicken recipe in an Instagram video on March 4. But after sharing her instructions, fans were up in arms, criticizing everything from the recipe itself to Paula's skills.

Turns out the actress can take the heat and will not get out of the kitchen. "It's all good because everybody's got their own way of making things," Paula said in an April 5 Instagram post, "And I'll take suggestions, I'll make a new kind of fried chicken, but I'm gonna always make my mom's chicken the way she did it. We put the seasoning in the oil and all that. It's just the way we do it."

Paula's oil seasoning was one of her critics' main issues. One user captioned a TikTok video posted to Twitter, "Paula Patton just ruined my day." In the TikTok, the user showcased disbelief over Paula's method of not only washing her chicken, but seasoning it while it cooked in the grease.

"In the grease?," the user exclaimed. "You're seasoning grease!"

Others took to Twitter to share their disapproval, with one user adding, "Paula Patton didnt wash her chicken properly, didnt season it, didnt season the flour, seasoned the oil and the chicken was still pink Me calling 911."

photos
Daily Pop Recipes

A fellow user also chimed in, writing, "Chicken cost too much for Paula Patton to be out here doing what she doing."

Meanwhile, some viewers thought Paula really cooked up a prank.

"I refuse to believe that Paula Patton vid was anything but an April Fool's Day gag because ain't no way," the user wrote. "I'd believe she was a comedy mastermind before I believe somebody is out here seasoning their fried chicken grease."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3

Tory Lanez Arrested for Violating Megan Thee Stallion Protective Order

Turns out this recipe is no joke, but it has proved to be hard to swallow on the Internet.

Trending Stories

1

Grammys 2022: Lady Gaga's Red Carpet Look Deserves a Round of Applause

2

Hailey Bieber Addresses Pregnancy Rumors After 2022 Grammys

3
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in Las Vegas After Grammys

4

Tory Lanez Arrested for Violating Megan Thee Stallion Protective Order

5

What Farrah Abraham Says She Learned After Experience at Trauma Center

Latest News

Exclusive

Would Jim Carrey Ever Reprise His Most Iconic Movie Roles? He Says...

What Farrah Abraham Says She Learned After Experience at Trauma Center

Exclusive

Nicola Coughlan Says Was Really Crying During Bridgerton Fight

Thomas Rhett Is Waiting to Have Adoption Conversation With Daughter

Paula Patton Responds to Backlash Over Fried Chicken Recipe

Sephora Spring Savings Sale: 14 Can't-Miss Deals on Hair Care Products

Exclusive

This Former RHOC Star Auditioned and Was Rejected for Season 16