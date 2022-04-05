Sephora's Spring Savings Sale: 14 Can't-Miss Deals On Best-Selling Hair Care From Dyson, Olaplex, & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy through our links, E! may make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer not E!.
The 2022 Sephora Spring Savings Event is on and we're breaking down all the best deals on makeup, skincare, fragrance and more. If you're looking for some new hair products to try or stock up on, there's no better time to shop. Now's your chance to score some great discounts on shampoo, conditioner, hair treatments, styling tools and more from top brands like Olaplex, Ouai, Moroccanoil, Dyson and more.
Just in case you need a little refresher, the Sephora Spring Savings Sale is open to members of their Beauty Insider program which is free to join. Your tier (Rouge, VIB or Beauty Insider) determines when you can start using your discount and how much you'll be taking off. For instance VIB members, which are members who've spent over $350 during one calendar year, get 15% off. Rouge members, the highest tier, get 20% off.
The Sephora Spring Savings Event lasts until April 11, so be sure to check it out while you can. If you need more info about the sale, including which items are excluded, check out our guide here.
There are so many products to save on right now, so we've rounded up some of the best deals on hair care to show right now. Check those out below.
Ouai Better Together: Detox Shampoo Set
Ouai's top-rated Detox Shampoo will leave your hair feeling soft and clean. Not to mention, the smell is amazing. It's no wonder it has thousands of "loves" and hundreds of perfect reviews. If you're already a fan, it's the perfect time to stock up. If you're curious about trying the brand, we highly recommend snagging this set which includes the shampoo and the leave-in conditioner, which is also amazing. The shampoo alone costs $30, so you're getting a really great deal here.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
You can't not look at that shiny silver bottle and not be curious. Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment is a holy grail product for many Sephora reviewers who say this has completely transformed damaged hair. It's an award-winning treatment created to create silky, frizz-free hair that lasts up to three to four shampoos. If this isn't part of your hair care routine, now's the perfect time to try it out.
Moroccanoil Treatment
There's a reason why Moroccanoil's popular argan oil-infused hair treatment has over 161.8 thousand "loves" from Sephora shoppers. It's a lightweight serum made for all hair types and textures, that will give your hair the shine you've been craving. It's deeply hydrating, smells great and works wonders at keeping hair soft and smooth.
Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Jumbo Set
Jumbo bundles are a must-shop during the Sephora Spring Savings Sale. Not only do you get value sized products that already save you money with more product, you also get your beauty insider discount on top of that. It's why we recommend adding the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Jumbo Set to your basket.
Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
If you're shopping for hair care products during the Sephora Spring Savings Sale, Olaplex better be in your basket! The No. 9 Bond Protector is their latest product, which promises to protect hair from heat and damage. According to our shopping editors, this delivers on that promise. You can check our full honest review here.
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector
Olaplex's best-selling No. 3 Hair Repair Perfector is a beloved by beauty lovers everywhere for being a miracle in a bottle, especially if you have dry, damaged hair. It's super easy to use. Just apply this to wet hair, leave it on for about 10 minutes and then shampoo and condition like you usually would. Make this part of your routine and your hair will be totally transformed.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
You don't have use the entire Olaplex system to see results, but if you want to see what these products can really do for your hair, it's the best time to try out a few of their products. Olaplex's No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is a Sephora best-seller that will leave your hair feeling soft, shiny and healthy. While you're at it, we also recommend getting the conditioner.
Kérastase Elixir Ultime Hydrating Hair Oil Serum
This golden hydrating hair oil from Kérastase was made to control frizz for up to 96 hours, visibly reduce split ends and give hair six times more shine. Reviewers are obsessed with how well this works, and they can't stop raving over how good it smells.
Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-exfoliating Scalp Scrub
Don't forget to take care of your scalp health! This top-rated scalp scrub from Briogeo will get rid of buildup and impurities while soothing any itch or irritation. Sephora reviews say this game-changing scrub really does an excellent job at making their hair feel clean. Plus, the smell is said to be really nice.
Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Leave-In Conditioner
This leave-in conditioner from Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross is "worth every penny," according to one Sephora reviewer. "Literal magic," they wrote. "My hair feels and looks like I just had a keratin treatment done. I use this and the gel and my long, thick, 3A curls are perfect and so easy to style. I also love the smell. I'm obsessed."
Dae Vegan Detangle + Style Brush
Not all hair brushes are created equal, and it doesn't hurt to invest in one that's actually good for your hair. This Vegan Detangle + Style Brush from Dae was made for every hair type and texture, and can be used on both dry or wet hair. According to one Sephora reviewer, it's the only hair brush that doesn't feel like its ripping their hair out. "It makes me want to brush my hair more often," they wrote. "Great product, great price point. Would purchase again."
GHD Max Styler - 2-inch Wide Plate Flat Iron
If you really want to score a good deal during Sephora's Spring Savings Event, we highly recommend purchasing products that you rarely ever see go on sale like styling tools. This flat iron from GHD comes highly recommended by Sephora shoppers for how fast it works. According to one review, it makes your hair feel softer and look shinier with just one pass through. Another wrote, their thick, coarse waves were straight and glossy in about 10 minutes compared to the 30-40 minutes it used to take. This is one product that's worth the splurge.
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener
Of course, we can't talk about the best hair deals without mentioning the Dyson products that are currently on sale. Dyson's Corrale Hair Straightener is cord-free, so you have all the control over how you use it. Unlike other hair straighteners, this will get the job done without using high heat so your hair is less prone to damage.
Dyson Limited Edition Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Set
If you've had your eye on Dyson's Supersonic Hair Dryer, now's your chance to get it at a discount! Right now, you can even get this limited edition gift set featuring a Dyson-designed Prussian blue presentation case..
