Here's the Chicago Fire-Chicago Med Crossover Producers Are "Dying" to Do

Watch : Chicago Fire Cast & Crew Reveal Season 10 SECRETS

There's nothing like a Windy City crossover.

The characters of NBC's hit One Chicago franchise are no strangers to popping up on each other's shows. Ahead of the April 6 premieres of all three series, the stars and executive producers from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are sharing their dream crossover events, in addition to scoop on the upcoming episodes.

While Chicago Fire executive producer Andrea Newman says the "crossovers are fun," she admitted during the One Chicago press day, "This year the COVID thing has made them really tricky because of all the protocols, so I think that threw us off a bit this year."

That doesn't mean they don't have something major in mind, though.

"I've been dying to do the burning hospital for a long time," Newman added. "There are all these protocols for when a hospital is on fire and things that have to happen. We've been wanting to do that one and loop P.D. into that but we haven't had a chance this year."

Fire creator Derek Haas added, "For some reason the Chicago Med showrunners don't like when we keep suggesting we burn down the Chicago Med hospital."