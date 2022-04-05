This Former RHOC Star Says She Tried to Rejoin the Cast for Season 16 But Was Rejected

Watch : Why Meghan King & Cuffe Biden Owens REALLY Split

Everybody loves a comeback, right?

Not in Meghan King's case. E! News caught up with the Real Housewives of Orange County alum at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 2 and asked for her thoughts on the current season. Her response? She auditioned to be a part of it!

"I didn't get it," she told E! News, adding that the rejection may have been for the best. "I don't think I would have been able to have done it. It's a time commitment, and I'm in St. Louis. I would have had to move and everything."

Meghan made her way back to her Missouri hometown in December following her split from her husband of two months, Cuffe Biden Owens. She didn't plan to stay long but says she's grown comfortable with her three children—Aspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3, whose dad is Meghan's ex-husband Jim Edmonds. "I'm happy there," she says.