This Former RHOC Star Says She Tried to Rejoin the Cast for Season 16 But Was Rejected

After appearing on The Real Housewives of Orange County as both a full-time cast member and guest, Meghan King tried and failed to rejoin the Bravo series for this season.

Everybody loves a comeback, right? 

Not in Meghan King's case. E! News caught up with the Real Housewives of Orange County alum at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 2 and asked for her thoughts on the current season. Her response? She auditioned to be a part of it!

"I didn't get it," she told E! News, adding that the rejection may have been for the best. "I don't think I would have been able to have done it. It's a time commitment, and I'm in St. Louis. I would have had to move and everything."

Meghan made her way back to her Missouri hometown in December following her split from her husband of two months, Cuffe Biden Owens. She didn't plan to stay long but says she's grown comfortable with her three childrenAspen, 5, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3, whose dad is Meghan's ex-husband Jim Edmonds. "I'm happy there," she says.

That's not to say that Meghan wouldn't move back to California, though. Asked if she'd be willing to rejoin RHOC should she not be rejected, the reality TV alum said "definitely." 

"I had so much fun," she added of her time on the show from 2014 t0 2019. "It was great."

Meghan said she has one theory as to why she didn't make the cut. "I'm a little bit boring, my Midwest sensibility," she said. "Like, I'm kind of just a normal person, you know, but I do interesting things."

One could easily argue that her life is anything but boring, though. After all, she was just caught up in a whirlwind romance with President Joe Biden's nephew. 

But that's in the past now. Meghan is back in the dating game and looking for a relationship with a little more "stability." 

That and "similar value systems," she added. "I just want to have fun. I don't want it to be too much work."

Plus, she's already content as is. "Right now, I am so happy with myself and my kids and not trying to chase the sun," Meghan said. "I'll look for love...but I'm not going to force anything."

"I have my kids," she continued. "I have a house and friends and family and I'm really good. So I think that's what the next chapter means, loving what I already have."

