Rom-Com Queen Nancy Meyers Is Bringing Her Skills to Netflix

Nancy Meyers has teamed up with Netflix for a new romantic comedy.

Netflix knows what women want...

And it's Nancy Meyers content on our small screens! That's right, the romantic comedy filmmaker has made a deal to write, direct and produce a new ensemble comedy for the streamer, Deadline reports. 

Though there is no title or log line yet, with credits like Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, It's Complicated and The Holiday, Meyers is sure to make it an instant hit. 

This news comes seven years after Meyers' last film, 2015's The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro.

But this isn't the first time Meyers has teamed up with Netflix. Back in 2020, she joined forces with the streamer to release the short film Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish). The cast of Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II—as well as De Niro, Ben Platt and Florence Pugh—reunited to benefit World Central Kitchen during the pandemic. 

On April 5, Meyers announced the news on Instagram, writing "I guess I'm not retired! Excited!"

And fans (and celebs) were, of course, thrilled.

"YAY!!!!!!! The world is a better place now," Food Network host Ina Garten commented. "That's great news Nancy!! I'm so happy for you—and for us!!"

But there was one comment in particular that caught our eye. "See you on set," Amy Sedaris—who has starred in films such as Maid in Manhattan and Elf—wrote. 

Will we be able to wait patiently for this rom com to come out? 

Well, it's complicated

