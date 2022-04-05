Could Mary Cosby Ever Return to RHOSLC? Meredith Marks Says...

Watch : Bravo FIRES "RHOSLC" Star Jennie Nguyen Over Offensive Posts

A second chance in Salt Lake? For the recently ousted housewife Mary M. Cosby, it's not entirely out of the question.

At least, that's what her former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Meredith Marks seems to think. The jewelry designer said as much during an exclusive interview with E! News at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 2 after revealing that she'd spoken to Mary that morning.

"She was just chitchatting away," Meredith said. "I was actually with a friend last night who was asking about her. I was like, 'Oh, let's call her.' And we left her [a] voice mail. She called me back this morning."

And despite no longer being on the Bravo series, "She's doing great," Meredith added. "She's very happy. She's at peace with everything."

Mary famously skipped the RHOSLC season two reunion, which sealed her fate on the show, a source close to production told E! in February. "Mary has not been filming," the source noted, "and production has no plans to film with her for season three." (Andy Cohen later confirmed that Mary would indeed no longer be a cast member on the show.)