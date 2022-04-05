This is the Trendiest Neckline for Spring/Summer 2022

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Leave your coats at home because it's time to show some skin now that it's finally spring.

In addition to refreshing your wardrobe with a selection of summer-ready swimsuits and shoes, we suggest adding a few halterneck tops and dresses into the mix for those days when you don't have time to stress over what to wear. Halter necklines are going to be everywhere this season, so you might as well stock up now!

Below, we rounded up 14 halterneck tops, dresses and rompers from places like Nordstrom, Free People, Revolve and Amazon to help you build out your wardrobe for the spring and summer months.