How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Blended Their Families Prior to Saying "I Do"

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker GET MARRIED in VEGAS!

Meet the Karkers? Or the Bardashians? Either way, the Kardashians and Barkers are officially one happy family.

After a year of dating and months of PDA-filled social media posts and red-carpet appearances, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in a surprise ceremony on April 4 in Las Vegas, just hours after their 2022 Grammys appearance. (Technically they still need an official marriage license, but who's keeping track!)

Long before Travis and Kourtney, who got engaged in October 2021, became husband and wife, they'd been friends for years. So when it came to their respective kids—Kourtney's Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22—blending their families over the past year wasn't hard at all.

From going on family ski trips and making TikToks to trips to amusement parks, drum lessons and more, the Kardashian-Barkers have been an unofficial family for quite some time.