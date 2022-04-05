Kris Jenner Addresses Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's "Crazy" PDA Amid Wedding News

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker GET MARRIED in VEGAS!

Kris Jenner wouldn't mind if Kourtney Kardashian got a room.



As excitement continues to grow for the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians—and not long after E! News confirmed that Kourtney and Travis Barker had a wedding ceremony—fans are wondering just how much they will see of the couple's love story. While visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 5, Kris addressed the couple's frequent PDA and teased that there is more than meets the eye on and off the red carpet.



"Well, it is 98 percent of the new show," she joked to Ellen DeGeneres. "Is that wrong? It's crazy."



As for Ellen, even she couldn't help but acknowledge just how crazy in love Kourtney and the Blink-182 rocker appear to be. "Travis and Kourtney for real make out nonstop," Ellen said. "That's all they do. You had to interrupt them to tell them Kim Kardashian is on Saturday Night Live because they were making out."



Kris' appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was taped before news broke that Kourtney and Travis had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.