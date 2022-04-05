Victoria's Secret Model Josephine Skriver Marries The Cab Singer Alexander DeLeon

Watch : VS Model Josephine Skriver's Angel Wings Workout

This Angel has found her soulmate.

Victoria's Secret model Josephine Skriver married her longtime love, The Cab singer Alexander DeLeon, in an intimate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sunday, April 3, a source tells E! News.

Ahead of the nuptials, Skriver gave fans a glimpse at her pre-wedding day glam on Instagram. As she captioned two photos of herself lounging in bed with a face mask on March 31, "Calm before the storm." The following day, on April 1, Skriver captioned a photo of her white attire for the weekend, "All white everything cause it's wedding weekend @bohnes can't wait to be your wife finally."

Skriver, 28, and DeLeon, 32, also known by his stage name Bohnes, got engaged on Nov. 23, 2018, after he popped the question during a romantic trip to Finland to see the Northern Lights—something the model previously said was on her "bucket list."