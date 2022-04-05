How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Feels About Ex James Kennedy's New Relationship

Raquel Leviss is speaking her Vander-truth.
The Bravo star opened up about her ex-fiancé James Kennedy's new relationship on the April 1 episode of Katie Maloney's podcast, You're Gonna Love Me. She admitted that she wasn't exactly thrilled to see him move on so quickly.
The revelation came after Katie gave Raquel the following prompt: "I'm judging you if..."
"...you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one month period," Raquel responded, noting that it had barely been four weeks since she broke up with James before he started dating his now-girlfriend, Ally Lewber.
The couple didn't become Instagram official or make their red-carpet debut until March, but rumors of their romance began swirling in January, when James went to Las Vegas for his birthday and shared several Instagram Stories, including one that showed him holding hands with a mystery brunette.
James and Raquel had called off their engagement in December.
Still, Raquel said explained on Katie's podcast that she's hesitant to judge "too hard" because "I was the one that ended things, and we all cope with breakups differently."
"But I do feel like being single isn't a bad thing," the Vanderpump Rules star added. "I think it's a great time to relearn who you are and heal from your past traumas and to figure out what you really, really like and to date people."
By the sound of it, that's exactly what Raquel is doing right now. In fact, she revealed that she recently went out with one of her other Vanderpump Rules co-stars.
"I went out for drinks with Peter [Madrigal]" she confessed. "It was just a fun little time. And I figured this would be a good opportunity for me just to get back out in the dating world because I haven't had an official date since the breakup. So when he asked me to go grab drinks with him, I was like, 'Hm, okay sure.'"
Raquel urged Katie not to "judge her," but she said she couldn't because she too had gone for drinks with Peter (and even made out with him!) way back when. Plus, as Raquel herself noted, "It was one friendly date."
"This [was] literally the first person that asked me on a date," Raquel continued, "and I said yes because why the hell not? It's good practice after five years. It's scary but it's also invigorating and exciting."
Equally exciting is the fact that the former pageant queen is venturing back onto the circuit: She'll be competing for the title of Miss California in June. "I've been training and preparing for this competition and focusing all of my energy into preparation for this," she said.
Perhaps fans will get an inside look at her process on a new season of Vanderpump Rules? The Bravo series has yet to be renewed, but between the aftermath of James and Raquel's split and Katie and Tom Schwartz's divorce, there's plenty of drama just waiting to be captured on camera.
